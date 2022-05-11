Director Adam Wingard indicated the now-cult classic 2014 film, 'The Guest,' is especially meaningful to him.

The Guest II may be happening for real this time after an official soundtrack dropped last month as the lone follow-up to the acclaimed 2014 thriller film, The Guest.

Now, director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett are talking about bringing a bona fide follow-up project to the screen after releasing the soundtrack for a movie that doesn’t exist, Wingard told Empire. The musical project apparently got the creative juices flowing for the pair.

“It’s really pushed me and Simon into a creative headspace. We’re talking about [developing] a potential sequel as a real project,” Wingard said. He added that star Dan Stevens, who plays a mysterious drifter with a dark past in the first film, “would love to do it.”

However, The Guest II might not be a movie, but possibly headed for TV, Wingard hinted.

“Maybe the more interesting thing isn’t doing a sequel to The Guest. Maybe it’s doing a limited series, something we could really sink our teeth into.”

While The Guest may be a cult classic today, Wingard went on to helm box-office gold with last year’s Godzilla Vs. Kong. However, he said the neon-soaked action thriller still means a lot to him to this day.

“It’s probably my favorite movie that I’ve made. It feels like the one that I was able to project the most of myself into,” he said.

We would recommend checking out the synthwave-heavy The Guest II soundtrack, which you can find on Spotify via Lakeshore Records.