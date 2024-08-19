‘The head twist helpp’: Throwback video shows Katy Perry’s priceless reaction to fans singing her leaked lyrics

Earlier this year, Katy Perry announced she would release her sixth studio album, 143 (the lead single “Woman’s World” has already caused controversy). As fans wait in anticipation for Sept. 20, 2024, we must acknowledge that the release date is sometimes just a guideline because songs are often leaked online ahead of time. Perry experienced this before when her 2019 song “365,” featuring Zedd, was shared before the official release date.

When fans caught up with her, they decided the moment called for more than a cool photo opportunity and cheekily decided to sing her lyrics to her. In a throwback video posted on TikTok by user katyperrycrave, we get to see Perry’s reaction to hearing her song (and her stare will burn a hole in your soul). “Remember when Katy Perry fans sang her leaked song in front of her?” the text onscreen reads.

Katy Perry fans react to her swift head turn

We don’t know about you, but we think Perry looked incredibly unimpressedt. However, TikToker katyperrycrave said it best with their caption. “The head twist helpp this was too funny,” the caption reads. And fans agree! “‘Let me remember those faces’ look,” a comment reads. “SHE LOOKS LIKE JOY IN THAT ONE INSIDE OUT 2 SCENE,” another shared.

Other reactions include “The way they got scared when Katy moved her head,” “oh no no no no. we’re not singing that! don’t even think about it GIRL,” and “THE WAY SHE QUICKLY TURNED IM LOSING IT.”

Some fans shared their thoughts on the song and reactions include “365 is so underrated” and “One of her best songs.” If Katy Perry’s new music gets leaked, perhaps it would be a good idea to avoid her wrath and just not sing the lyrics back to her!

