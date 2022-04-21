The internet has thoughts on Netflix losing $54 billion in value overnight

This year has been nothing but bad news for Netflix. Despite Wall Street analysts predicting growth of about 2.5 million subscribers in 2022, the streaming giant actually reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. Following the slow start was a series of poorly received announcements by the company, which brings us to where we are now; Netflix losing $54 billion in stock value (over a third of its original value), making it the worst performer at the stock market this year.

The internet, true to form, has very little sympathy for the streaming giant, which recently announced its plans to increase subscription prices, to create more restrictions around password sharing, and to offer a cheaper subscription plan that included ads. Naturally, all three of these decisions were met with hefty backlash, and have subsequently been attributed to the company’s loss by many users.

They wiped 50 billion dollars from their market cap?



I mean… who didn’t see this coming with all their recent, shitty moves? @netflix #karmahttps://t.co/HvTyHNuYPb — monsterocket 🏳️‍🌈 🌱 🧠 #blacklivesmatter Ⓥ (@monsterocket) April 21, 2022

Netflix loses over 50 billion due to mass exit of subscribers @netflix when you raise prices, you lose customers!

Let this be a lesson for you, and every single price gouger that's price gouging the American public! — 🌊Sandy #GunReformNow #SandyHook IF NOT THEN WHEN? (@CynthiaHarless1) April 21, 2022

Looks like #Netflix is circling the drain. 35% down on trading yesterday and a market cap loss of £50 billion. All because some management idiot said they are going to have to turn password sharing off because they are losing subscribers. Talk about a facepalm moment. — 🟢 Keffa (@thekeffster) April 21, 2022

An article from The Guardian claims that Netflix is happy with the decision to raise prices and that it was a “revenue positive” choice.

Speaking of revenue, it’s important to note that the $54 billion loss is the company’s market value and not its revenue; Q1 of 2022 actually saw the company haul in quarterly revenue of over $7.75 billion. But, it should also be noted that the loss of subscribers and subsequent predictions of even more losses down the line stirred up concern for investors, which eventually turned into this $50 billion market value drop.

According to an article from The New York Times, Netflix has cited password sharing and stiffer competition from rivals as a reason for the subscriber loss, both of which also played into the projected losses later this year.

They also noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in the company withdrawing approximately 700,000 accounts, played a factor in the loss since the company would have otherwise reported a 500,000 subscriber growth, despite still being well below the original 2.5 million that was projected.

It’s hard to say at the moment whether Netflix is jumping the gun on subscriber retention, but it seems that its damage control efforts have backfired with the public thus far. If the company’s claim about competition is to be believed, then perhaps the goal lies with creating a better service rather than trying to force more money out of its customers.