When it comes to the world of Twitter, it can be a refreshing sight when something inspirational begins to trend on the social media site, rather than something divisive, as is unfortunately often the case.

Many users leveled praise for a seemingly average dude Monday when a story began circulating about a man who drove to a town in Kentucky leveled by devastating tornados this past weekend to cook up fresh food for those going through an extremely rough patch.

According to a thread of Tweets by ABC News journalist Victor Ordoñez, Jim Finch drove a half-hour with a grill and a truckload of food, and set up his station. He began cooking and giving out food and water to people without basic needs in the unspeakable aftermath of destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Jim wore a smile the whole morning, we laugh when I asked if he had a restaurant. He shook his head, “it just needed to be done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 13, 2021

According to the post, Finch said he was cooking up hamburgers, chicken, sausage, eggs, and other “simple stuff that you can have and not have to worry about making a mess…grab and go type food.”

Though Finch explained he didn’t live in the town or own a restaurant, he said his motivation was simply, “it just needed to be done.”

Many on Twitter, including some celebrities, were quick to hail the man’s generosity as something we can all learn from in these trying times.

Be like Jim Finch if you can. https://t.co/fgdYibCbfI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 13, 2021

“I know they don’t have electricity. No restaurants. No running water. I just figured I would do what I could do. So I showed up with some food and some water.”



This man’s name is Jim Finch. Be like Jim Finch. https://t.co/58BEKvmZm6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 13, 2021

As Mr Rogers counseled children…when you’re afraid, when you’re in trouble, look for the helpers. Jim Finch is that helper in the neighborhood. — Mary, today I’m Fifty Shades of WTF America! (@52Katydid) December 13, 2021

Not all heroes wear capes. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/9GWGcTYDNF — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) December 13, 2021

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Monday that the state’s death toll from Dec. 11’s destructive storm is now at 64, with more than 100 people who have still not been found, according to WLKY.

“Everybody’s talking about they’re sending up prayers and, you know, their well wishes and everything. You know, folks can’t eat no prayer. We gotta put something in their stomach. Give them something to hold on to,” Finch was quoted as saying in another WLKY article. He reportedly traveled to Mayfield from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Mayfield was one of the cities hit hardest by the tornadoes and severe weather, with early surveys saying the tornado in Mayfield was an E3, but it’s now believed to have been stronger in some areas, the report went on to say.