‘The Kardashians’ lands biggest premiere in Hulu history

The Kardashians series on Hulu is its biggest series premiere in U.S. history.

Reported first from Variety, the new series is a huge success for the streaming platform, proving that the interest in the famous family hasn’t wavered. The first episode launched on April 14, and the numbers are based on the hours watched in the first three days. The actual numbers aren’t known, because Hulu doesn’t release viewership data.

This makes The Kardashians its most-watched original series premiere on Star Plus and Disney Plus original series among all global markets, which excludes Marvel and Star Wars content. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that some member of the family is always making the news (see Kim’s comments on women not working hard enough) and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians E! series was what launched them into pop culture infamy.

The family announced it would be ending the E! series in 2020, and secured a global content deal with Disney to create content for Hulu. In the nine-figure deal, Hulu will be creating four seasons, numbered at 10 episodes each, for a total of 40 episodes, and from their reality TV resiliency, it could go on for even longer.

The Kardashians takes a more personal approach to the lives of the Kardashians-Jenners. The documentary-styled show breaks the fourth wall, the production value is higher, and they aren’t restricted by the network runtime.

The show stars world-famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and their momager, Kris Jenner, as they reveal the inner workings and the drama in their lives. They’re also executive producers on the show and in solidarity, they all get paid the same amount.

The Kardashians airs weekly on Thursdays on Hulu.