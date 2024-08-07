‘The left is trying to take away your children and turn them into non-binaries’: Jon Voight casts himself as Donald Trump’s twin in weird stoic monologue

Angelina Jolie’s estranged father and everyone’s least-favorite formerly relevant actor, Jon Voight, has been rambling on social media again. The star of such monumental recent flops like 2017’s Same Kind of Different as Me, 2020’s Roe v. Wade, and 2023’s Mercy took to X to spout utter nonsense in a three-minute video about “cackling hyena” Kamala Harris’ potential election to the position of United States president being “a war crime.” The inane waffling was very Trump-esque, as if Voight was playing the orange one in a dud movie.

Voight’s stoic monologue also included doozies like “Donald Trump will make any sacrifice to save America,” “we must vote for President Trump because he will save America,” “he’s only for the people, he’s not for the power, the greed, the lies, or wanting to destroy one’s hard-earned earnings,” and “the left is trying to take away your children and turn them into non-binaries.” Are they, Jon? Really?

Remember, this is a man who was formerly thoroughly liberal in his views. In 2007, in a now-archived interview with Box Office Mojo, he told the website of his fondness for John F. Kennedy and how the then-president’s assassination “traumatized” him. He also previously worked for Democratic United States George McGovern’s voter registration efforts in and around Los Angeles and publicly supported Chile’s leftist Popular Unity group.

What on Earth happened to make him so bitter and twisted? It’s a topic that’s been discussed with confusion over the years — especially considering that most of his most successful movies were littered with political subtexts that make his current views inexplicable.

Anyway, X had a lot to say about Voight’s latest mad video (there have been many others), which was shared countless times on the popular platform.

How did X react?

Jon Voight says Obama is committing a “war crime” by controlling “cackling hyena” Harris, the Left wants to steal your children & make them all trans, Trump is the messiah, & everyone who votes for Harris will commit the worst crime in human history and God will punish us. Weird. pic.twitter.com/WWy1aGr0W9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2024

The reaction to Voight’s unhinged original post was primarily from those siding with the 85-year-old, who is four years older than Joe Biden, the man they previously believed was too old to form a coherent thought.

Comments agreeing with Voight included “Words of warning and wisdom. Thank you, sir. Your continual encouragement and guidance are a comfort” and, “Jon Voight speaks the truth. God Bless You, JV! We must work together to save this nation, or we lose everything.”

There was also a lot of bog-standard MAGA faux patriotism and blessings, with comments like, “God bless you, patriot,” “Thank you for this wonderful message. We love our nation too,” “May God bless you Mr. Voight!” and “God Bless you & God Bless America!”

There were also a few negative responses, like “Your acting abilities are superb … I gotta give you that. If I didn’t know the facts, I’d actually believe you”, and “Grandpa is off his meds again.” However, the majority of those were reserved for the comments section of reposts of Voight’s video by people who think he’s a moron.

The copy of the video posted by @Trump_Detester (embedded above) garnered countless replies of the nature Voight’s vitriolic idiocy deserved.

Some such comments included, “Listen to him trying to sound like he knows what he’s saying LOLOLOL,” “Is this for real or is it AI? I can’t imagine him being actually that stupid,” “Jon you’re wrong. Nothing hurts you voting MAGA. It ALL HURTS ME!!!!!!!! So either you have no regard for Americans freedoms or you’re less intelligent than I believed. No to PROJECT2025!!!! F/Y all for believing in tyranny and authoritarianism. Colors are showing!” and “No wonder his daughter Angelina Jolie broke away from him.”

Exactly who hurt Jon Voight to transform him from a progressive liberal to a cantankerous ghoul will likely forever mystify us, but at least plenty of people are prepared to call him out on it.

