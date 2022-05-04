‘The Nun 2’ casting call reveals potential plot and production details

More details on 'The Nun 2' have been revealed in a casting call.

After several years in development hell, Warner Bros. recently announced that The Nun 2 was officially on its way. Now, a new casting call has potentially revealed a plethora of details on the upcoming supernatural sequel. 2018’s The Nun garnered an impressive $365 million worldwide at the box-office, making it the highest-grossing entry in The Conjuring universe to date.

The aforementioned information was posted on the Cast It Talent website, where brief plot details were revealed in regards to the long-awaited sequel. The leaked synopsis is as follows:

“1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN.”

The casting call simultaneously lists production company New Line as backers of the project, while Peter Safran and James Wan are listed as producers. The posting additionally reveals that filming for the horror sequel is planned for Sept. through Dec. 2022, with France acting as the principal location.

The heart-stopping first film followed Sister Irene, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, who comes face-to-face with Valak in 1952 Romania. While Farmiga is not blatantly listed in the casting call, the 27-year-old actress has already expressed an interest in returning for the sequel. By the looks of the logline, horror fans can rest assured that a similarly spooky experience is coming.

Check back here for future updates on The Nun 2 as it becomes available.