It’s strange to think that we have already watched seven hours of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but are no closer to finding out the truth about some of the show’s most important mysteries, mysteries that seem to comprise most of what the show has to offer in terms of narrative and characterization.

That obviously hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fandom, who are just about tired of all the questions that keep popping up in their minds. With the season one finale looming close, are we finally going to get some answers and be rid of all the enigmas? We certainly seem to hope so, lest the show becomes even more divisive because of this unyieldy approach.

The fandom is debating the significance of these piling up mysteries over at Reddit, and opinions seem to vary as to whether the approach is working out for the Middle-earth adaptation.

Maybe it’s just the inherent problem with this form of storytelling. Instead of developing self-contained seasons, Amazon is setting up the bigger picture from now, which could arguably result in middling story arcs that don’t dip their toes too aggressively in the water.

Some think the fandom is just putting too much thought into who Sauron is, when they should be enjoying the ride instead. As Galadriel herself said, “What cannot be known hollows the mind. Fill it not with guesswork.” Maybe that was the writers cheekily telling us to drop all of this pointless speculation, or at least not give in to it entirely.

At any rate, the Rings of Power finale is premiering this Friday on Prime Video, hopefully with a bunch of much-needed answers.