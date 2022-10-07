With The Rings of Power airing its penultimate episode today, there’s practically no way the season one finale could change your opinion to any meaningful degree from what is already formed, so if you have no serious gripes with the show and would’ve otherwise enjoyed it if not for some Tolkien-related inconsistencies, then showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are here to dissuade you from that thought train.

Indeed, even if they’ve got almost everything wrong in terms of television storytelling and compelling characterization, the executive producers can say with absolute certainty that they know their Tolkien. That is why, to quell any further questions as to their expertise, the pair recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and discussed the top five supposed continuity issues in their show.

As strange as it might sound, the criticisms brought up include if the Elves really shaved their heads (e.g. Arondir) or if the Dwarven women should really have beards. Other questions revolve around Galadriel and her apparent masculinity, the narrative’s slow-burn approach, and the cleanliness of the garb. So, make sure to read the article in earnest if you’ve found yourself having trouble with these particular issues.

I don’t suppose even J.R.R. Tolkien himself would’ve found it difficult to accept beardless Dwarven women. The quality of the story, and specifically its prose, is another matter though.

For better or for worse, Amazon is adamant to see this adaptation through to its fifth and final season, so I guess the more reserved among us can only hope that the finale manages to end things on a high note.