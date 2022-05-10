The Rock says ‘Black Adam’ speaks to him more than any of his previous roles

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to make his superhero debut later this year when DC’s Black Adam airs. As production continues on the project, the star has shared more of his love for the iconic character.

In a post to social media, The Rock shared that, despite having played a ton of popular characters on the big screen over the years, he feels the most privileged to bring the DC Comics antihero to viewers.

"Intense week of production on BLACK ADAM.

Intense week of production on BLACK ADAM⚡️

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.

Rage against the dying of the light. #BlackAdam⚡️

October 21 🌍 pic.twitter.com/HwK2fXlkcv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 9, 2022

Since the Rock first shared his interest in taking up the mantle of Black Adam the film has become one of the most highly anticipated DC movies to date. While it has suffered delays, the movie is now set to arrive in October, and with production still in the process, the cogs are in motion to meet this date.

Last week a producer for the film shared further details for why it was delayed explaining that there is a logjam at visual effects production studios across the board, leading to delays for many superhero films.

Despite these delays, new footage from Black Adam was showcased late last month at CinemaCon which has fans excited for the incoming power shift inside the DCEU.

Black Adam is now scheduled to arrive on October 21.