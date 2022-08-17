Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman topped the Netflix charts in its first week of streaming on the platform and is comfortably staying there for a second week in a row.

The comic to live-action adaption was watched for over 69 million hours in its first week and continues to boast impressive numbers, having now been watched for 127.5 million hours in total.

The show has managed to retain its title at number one despite Mindy Kaling’s popular comedy drama Never Have I Ever launching its third season this week. It currently has over 55 million views in its first three days. Another teen drama that dropped its third season was Locke & Key, which currently sits in third place with just over 38.4 million views in its first five days.

With the success of The Sandman, it is likely that we will see a second season, though Netflix has yet to confirm this. The first season only adapted two of the 10 volumes of the source material meaning there is plenty more story yet to be adapted.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg spoke to NME at the show’s premiere about what they hope for the future, and how many seasons they have in them, saying, “We’ve got as many as they’ll let us have. If enough viewers show up, we can go for quite a long while. We want to do all of it, we want a spin-off miniseries. We’d love to make it for as long as they’ll have us.”

Hopefully, it won’t be long before the second season is greenlit, though there may be a little wait time seen as the first season took almost two years to produce (though COVID-19 may have been partly to blame for that). Currently, the show is basking in its success, which after all that time it should feel happy to do, before moving onward and upward.