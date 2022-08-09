Waiting years for The Sandman in live-action, only for it to end after 10 episodes and leave you wanting more, is something that probably didn’t occur to most Neil Gaiman fans when they were gearing up for the Netflix adaptation after almost three decades. Luckily, the production team seems to be doubling its efforts after the show’s successful debut, with showrunner Allan Heinberg already teasing plans for the Season of Mists and A Game of You story arcs.

The show has been a hit against all odds, not only drawing in huge numbers of audiences, but also receiving acclaim from critics and the fandom, a unanimity that you don’t see a lot these days in the entertainment industry. For all of that, the streaming mogul has yet to officially renew The Sandman for a second season, but as far as Heinberg and the rest of the world are concerned, that’s only a matter of formality at this point.

Discussing his plans for season 2 in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, here’s what the showrunner said.

“We’ve had a writers’ room for season 2 and I’m working on the scripts now. Season of Mists is something I’m really looking forward to. The end of episode one, if we move forward, is Dream saying to Matthew, ‘I’m going to Hell and I may not come back. So then episode two begins with the rematch between Dream and Lucifer. It’s so juicy! I’m so looking forward to doing something entirely different with Gwendoline’s look. I don’t want to spoil the surprises for people who haven’t read Season of Mists, but that’s where Dream’s trouble really begins.”

The first battle between Morpheus and Lucifer essentially absorbed reality as we know it, so to think that what we saw there was basically a warm-up is an exciting proposition.

Though the story has only just begun, you can watch all 10 episodes of The Sandman on Netflix now.