The Spectrum Cable-Disney dispute controversy, explained

In the past week, many Spectrum users will likely have noticed that they are unable to access ESPN on their devices. This is no technical glitch, and is part of an ongoing feud between Charter Spectrum and The Walt Disney Company, causing a blackout for many paying customers in the middle of a very busy time in the world of sports.

Unfortunately, Spectrum subscribers will likely have to access their favorite sports from another platform, as the ongoing dispute seems to show no signs of slowing down any time soon. As a result, nearly 15 million users will not be able to watch the U.S. Open or upcoming college football games on ESPN for the foreseeable future.

Why are Spectrum and Disney feuding?

Charter Communications (the parent company of Spectrum) and The Walt Disney Company are currently in dispute over their carriage agreement. In this context, a carriage agreement refers to Spectrum’s deal with Disney to host the content provider’s material across Spectrum’s channels. Currently, the two companies cannot come to an agreement over a new carriage agreement.

In particular, the two companies are butting heads over increased fees and restricted access for customers. As reported by Forbes, Charter Communications has insisted that Disney’s streaming services, including Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu, will come as part of the package at no extra cost. Disney has refused to accept this part of the negotiation.

“We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Charter Communications for some time and have not yet agreed to a new market-based agreement,” Disney said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

On the other side, Spectrum have called on their subscribers to campaign on their behalf to Disney, as displayed on many users’ televisions.

I really hope spectrum can make some kind of deal with Disney, bc honestly this is getting ridiculous,it's been 6 days ago and Disney company is still refusing, I'm like come on Disney what's it going to take to get back our channels that you took off. pic.twitter.com/EkhohwvlzK — Stay Positive 👑 ᴹ♚ᴶ fan account (aka Mr. King) (@Mjfam7_fg) September 5, 2023

On their website, Spectrum did not hold back in calling out the Walt Disney Company, in a statement to their customers.

“In 2021, Disney pulled their programming from YouTube TV customers. Then Disney pulled from Dish and Sling customers in 2022. And now, right as football season kicks off, they’re pulling programming from you, Spectrum customers.”

“Disney also wants to limit our ability to provide greater customer choice in programming packages forcing you to take and pay for channels you may not want. Spectrum is fighting to keep costs down while protecting and maximizing customer choice,” the statement continued. “The rising cost of programming is the single greatest factor in higher cable TV prices. We are fighting hard to hold the line against increased programming rates that Disney continues to demand.”

With both sides stubborn in their statements, it looks like regular access to Disney-owned channels won’t return to Spectrum for a long time yet. The following channels have been affected by the blackout, according to Charter Communications: