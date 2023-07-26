‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ scene inspires big emotions and some seriously out-of-context feelings

Haven't we all been out of our mind in love?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for an emotional second season, and one moment of dialogue has left viewers feeling completely captivated, understood, and seen in the most important way.

During Steven’s graduation party, Belly poured her heart out when her brother tried to blame her for the awkward situation the Conklin kids were in with Jeremiah and Conrad. As Taylor reacted to him with a stern word and an eye roll, viewers were yelling at their screens. Steven was hurt, but he was taking it out on Belly — the only other person in the world who knew what pain he was dealing with.

Everyone knows that Belly and Conrad are a package deal, with Belly being in love with him since she discovered the meaning of the word; it’s not fair for anyone to make her feel bad for following her heart back to him. The desperation in Belly’s voice when she yells that she was “out of her mind in love” made us gasp — she was vulnerable and open, acknowledging that her heart had been broken.

The moment in question is totally heartbreaking, and the sound has inspired quite an influx of videos across social platforms, and the 18 words Belly spoke to her brother, Steven, ring true to all of us. Not only are fans reacting in a way that recognizes understanding, but they’re also using the sound in a way that brings tears to our eyes from laughter.

From the actually out-of-your-mind in love to the out-of-context use of Belly’s clip, we can’t get enough.

The out of your mind in love

Haven’t we all been so in love with someone that we weren’t ourselves when our hearts were unexpectedly broken? Belly thought she’d be with Conrad forever, and when the worst moments of their lives unfolded, both of them acted with anger and disdain instead of the understanding and compassion they needed. It caused hurt that they’re both shouldering in their own ways, and many fans have been there before.

The ironic (and infatuated)

Only talking once, or having one class together? Look, we get it; infatuation is real, and sometimes the smallest things can add up to feel like your great love story is about to unfold in front of you. Plus, we’re not trying to get too deep here, but isn’t it sort of special to “fall in love” with people for those little things? The way they smile or their laugh — we’ve all felt that kind of “love” before.

Communicating strictly through snap chat? Get out while you can!

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans also use the sound to talk about the lovers they never actually dated and even those would-be-meet-cute moments that just ended with the waitress being friendly or the barista being kind.

Last but not least: we all know those “partners” who we secretly thought might be vampiric because their existence in the daytime felt scarce, and that’s putting it kindly.

The totally out-of-context

While there’s something about the scene that makes the videos using this sound seriously leave the most significant impact, the out-of-context videos are also hilarious and wonderful. Look, Belly only had water to work with; give our girl a break!

Taylor Swift tickets are an ample out-of-context use for this sound, and anyone who bought seats for her tour can probably relate.

One can never have enough lip balm.

Not the dad just trying to keep his kid safe moment.

This is a little less out-of-context and a little more on the money as far as we’re concerned; Conrad has stolen all of our hearts a little bit, and we’re not too proud to admit it.

We’re working (we promise), but this is the most relatable video we’ve seen so far.

When all is said and done, we’ve all been in love with something that broke our hearts completely — and whether we joke it off or not, everyone has felt this way about something, and the scene was as hard to watch as it was cathartic.

You can watch season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the first four episodes of season two on Prime Video now.