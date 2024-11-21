The upcoming ‘Lord of the Rings’ anime movie has a special edition popcorn bucket that’s literally a giant war hammer

The popcorn bucket craze continues to get bigger with each blockbuster release, and now the Lord of the Rings franchise is about to get its first over-the-top collectible exclusive to those who head out to see the upcoming animated movie, War of the Rohirrim.

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is an anime film set based on characters created by legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien and set almost 200 years before the story picked up for the original live-action film trilogy. It will tell a story that hasn’t been shown on screen until now, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

Outside of the film itself, you can now also look forward to getting your hands on a giant War Hammer. Yes, that’s right. The popcorn bucket for this upcoming movie is a huge War Hammer that uses the stone as a chamber to hold your delicious movie snack.

War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket and cup from AMC revealed! I gotta say, I lol'd at the hammer – this has gotta be the most extreme bucket I've seen so far. hahahttps://t.co/J8LoxlORCM pic.twitter.com/ZA2frnmUK2 — The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) November 20, 2024

Now if you want to get your hands on this weapon then you’ll have to head out to AMC Theaters, as the unique popcorn bucket is exclusive to the chain. If it wasn’t already obvious, this is a 27-inch true-to-size replica of a weapon that you’ll be seeing in the movie. Now while it’s not quite as heavy, this could still be used as a weapon with the right user.

Getting your hands on this War Hammer might be tough as the demand is expected to be high, but price-wise, it’s not the most expensive popcorn bucket we’ve seen. This collectible will be selling for $32.99, but if you’re a diehard Lord of the Rings fan, that’s a small price to pay for such a cool piece.

Of course, if a War Hammer doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s always the collectible War of the Rohirrim mug that AMC is offering too. This is a faux wooden stein with the movie’s logo plastered on the side—much more discrete than carrying around a weapon that’s for sure.

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a king of the Rohan, and his family’s job protecting their kingdom from an army of Dunlendings. Brian Cox plays Hammerhand, and the stacked cast also includes Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, and Miranda Otto, alongside others.

This upcoming animated movie will conclude another strong year for Lord of the Rings fans. While this may be their only theatrical outing, earlier in the year Season 2 of Rings of Power was released on Prime Video, so there was more content from Middle Earth than usual. Of course, how much you’ve enjoyed the TV series may vary.

War of the Rohirrim is looking extremely positive and has all the potential to be something special. Of course, we won’t know exactly how it is until getting the chance to see it, and that date will come on Dec. 13, 2024, when the movie lands in theaters around the United States. You can secure your tickets now in all of the usual places.

