‘The way my face dropped’: Woman has a jaw-dropping answer when her much-older boyfriend asks why they didn’t get together sooner

We don’t bat an eye when there are massive age differences between couples in Hollywood… but somehow, IRL, it’s a bit more shocking. It’s also a bit jarring when you realize that if a couple started dating a few years back, it wouldn’t be considered legal…

TikTok user @hanneillxoxo shared a memorable response to her boyfriend’s question “why we didn’t we meet earlier?” In the next slide, she shared a photo of him as a grown adult in 2006… and herself as a young girl.

That probably wasn’t what we were expecting, and if we need a minute to process this, that’s totally understandable. There are some TikToks out there that we wouldn’t expect, from a woman having no idea why her barn was in a different spot to a bad haircut that wasn’t worth almost $300. This one is just as unforgettable.

Of course, the comments said what we were all thinking. TikTok user @Online wrote “The way my face dropped” (ours too!) While some asked what the age difference is, it wasn’t made clear in the video. But we can tell that it’s fairly significant if he was an adult and she was a kid in 2006… We’re sure he didn’t realize that would be her answer…

Some people related to @hanneillxoxo and commented that they’re also in relationships with big age gaps. One person said they’re 13 years older than their partner and also said that when they were born, their partner “was 25 and married.”

As we all know too well, relationships are complicated, and as long as an age gap is legal, it’s fine and there’s no issue. But we’ll be thinking about this TikTok for a long time and we’re sure anyone who has seen it will, too.

