‘Prices are getting out of control’: Woman shells out $240 for haircut, leaves with dripping wet hair and an uneven dye job

Prices are on the rise, we all know this, but when we pay for something, we still expect it to meet certain expectations. Not all businesses are worried about that, though. For some, making bank is way more important than providing a quality service.

Social media platforms are perfect for exposing such situations, and no one knows it better than TikTok user @yuriasweet, known as Yuria on the app. When she went to the hair salon for a makeover, she was likely pumped about getting a new look, however, things quickly turned sour. Not only did the client have to pay $240 for the service, but she was also forced to make her way back home with her hair completely drenched. Well, forced may be an overstatement. Yuria could’ve chosen to get her hair dried at the salon — for an extra $50. “Beauty service prices are getting out of control,” her video caption reads, and we couldn’t agree more.

This issue didn’t get the TikToker down, though. As soon as she got home, she dried her hair (for free!) and was pretty happy with the result, before realizing just how bad the service she had paid handsomely for actually was. As netizens were quick to point out, Yuria’s dye job looked uneven, with blonde strands peeking out over the red and some patches of hair looking browner in tone. We don’t know what kind of dye was used on this client or how experienced the hairdresser was, but for $240, it’s fair for the client to have been expecting better results.

Thankfully, Yuria got the courage to call the salon, complain about the result, and set another appointment, but the damage left no one indifferent. Her videos quickly went viral on TikTok and were met with outrage, which folks promptly expressed in the comment section. “Who charges extra to dry your hair??? That is wild,” one person wrote, while another pointed out how cheap the dye job looked: “I’m sorry but it kinda looks like red box dye (…).” Some folks also showed sympathy for the TikToker’s situation, sharing how the increase in prices has impacted them: “I’ve begun cutting and styling my own hair. I can’t afford the salons anymore.”

According to StyleSeat, the average price range for a haircut and color combo in the U.S. is between $20 and $120, but for coloring alone, prices tend to range from $75 to $200. When we take this into consideration, the amount Yuria paid doesn’t seem so out of pocket, but it’s still expensive for the average person. Besides, the end result was definitely not worth the money (nor the drying fee).

When you set your next hair appointment, make sure it’s at a hair salon you trust and check all the prices beforehand. You won’t want to be caught by surprise when it’s time to pay up.

