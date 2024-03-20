‘Shampoozled’: Woman has the most disturbing haircut of her life when stylist turns out to be an imposter

Forget about doctors or surgeons, every time we get a haircut we are placing our life in a stranger’s hands. Our hair stylists have the power to help us boost our self-confidence and mental health or else destroy it with one poorly planned snip of the scissors.

At least we can rest assured that, most of the time, they know what they’re doing. They are trained professionals after all. Unfortunately, for TikTok user Kirsten, one trip to the hair salon turned into the most TV-Y episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ever when they realized their hair stylist was not an actual hair stylist and just who had wandered in off the street.

Things began perfectly normally when Kirsten was waiting for her stylist to be ready and someone else came by and told her that the stylist wouldn’t be long but she could wash her hair while she waited. As the wash was happening, Kirsten noticed other stylists starting to look over and whisper among themselves, before one of them called over the manager. The manager then approaches the woman mid-wash and says, “Ma’am, what are you doing?”

Assuming that the manager’s talking to her, Kirsten begins to speak before the woman washing her hair stops what she is doing, says “Sorry!” and immediately runs from the salon. So what happened? As Kirsten explained: “So, apparently, that girl washing my hair does not work for the salon. The salon has no idea who she is.”

Other TikTokers were floored by this weird and strangely sinister story. “I can’t explain it but I would feel so violated,” said one. Another joked, “Be sure to pay it forward and wash another complete stranger’s hair.” Someone else was worried if this kind of thing could happen to them during their upcoming medical appointment: “I have a colonoscopy scheduled and now I’m gonna ask to see his ID.”

Of course, there are a ton of questions that you might have after watching this TikTok, but weirdly the one most people wanted to know was: how good was the hairwash? In a follow-up, Kirsten revealed that it was a verrry weird experience. “She barely got my hair wet at all and then started putting shampoo on it,” she recalled, as well as stressing that the pseudo-stylist only “lightly rubbed it” in. Probably realizing she wasn’t doing a good job, she then wet the hair some more and added even more shampoo. “She put on so much shampoo that my entire head felt like it was encased in foam,” Kirsten said.

As for the real biggest question we need an answer to, no, Kirsten has no idea why this random woman did this. Some think it must have been some kind of prank or dare, but Kirsten isn’t so convinced due to the creepy nature of the incident. “Maybe if you’re going to do a prank don’t make it involve touching another person,” she advised.

At the time of writing, it appears the imposter stylist — that one comment dubbed “the Midnight Barber” — is still at large, so proceed to your own hair salon with extreme caution. Detective Benson has yet to make a statement on the case at this time.