In the latest turning of the wheel, we’ve learned that The Wheel of Time actress Rosamund Pike will continue to narrate Amazon’s audiobooks for Robert Jordan’s series.

Rosamund initially lent her voice to another reading of The Eye of the World, which released simultaneously with the first season of Prime Video’s live-action adaptation last year. Now, according to a report by Collider, Pike will continue that effort with The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, the second and third novels in Jordan’s ambitious series that will also serve as the source material for the second season of the TV series.

The star herself has addressed the announcement in a new statement.

“‘It is such an honor to go back into the series and record these next two books,’ she said. ‘The deeper I dive into the world of the Wheel of Time, the more I love it. Anyone discovering these books for the first time has a treat in store… There is so much passion and detail in every character. I love the narration process and am in awe of this man’s imagination!’”

The Great Hunt audiobook is expected to drop this Aug. 7, so we’re not going to go the whole year without new Wheel of Time content, after all. The Dragon Reborn is scheduled for next year, probably closer to the second season’s premiere date.

One could say that Pike has always had a great voice for narrating audiobooks, and given the acclaim she received for narrating The Eye of the World, it’s no wonder that Amazon asked her back for more. We can only hope that she continues that streak all the way to the fourteenth and final novel, A Memory of Light.