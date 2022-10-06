HBO’s wildly popular, Emmy-sweeping limited series The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and this time the playground of the wealthy and elite is set in Sicily, with mostly new faces and a couple familiar ones.

First of all, newly-minted Emmy winner and fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge is back as the eccentric and self-absorbed Tanya McQuoid. Now married to Greg (Jon Gries, Napoleon Dynamite), the couple return to her favorite resort chain — possibly celebrating their honeymoon? — with Tanya’s assistant (Haley Lu Richardson) in tow, much to the chagrin of Greg.

Rounding out the rest of the guests are Aubrey Plaza as a woman married to a newly-wealthy entrepreneur who gets dragged on the trip along with her husband and a couple of his stuck-up, air-headed, rich friends, who don’t particularly seem to want her there any more than she wants to be there. Acclaimed character actor F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest) stars as Bert Di Grasso, an older womanizer traveling with his equally womanizing son (Michael Imperioli, The Sopranos) and grandson, after apparently estranging himself from all the women in the family.

Filling in Murray Bartnett’s shoes, err, poop-filled suitcase, is Italian actress and comedian Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus in Sicily, who will inevitably clash with her entitled guests.

And of course, in this second installment, sex, drugs, and debauchery once again abound — and yes, it appears very much as though someone will once again be leaving the resort in a bodybag. Who it will be this season is anyone’s best guess, but we’ll find out soon enough!

The White Lotus: Sicily premieres on HBO Max on Oct. 30.