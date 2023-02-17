‘The White Lotus’ season three location might have been revealed by an unexpected source

The White Lotus has quickly become one of the most celebrated television shows in recent history and has been sweeping awards seasons left and right.

From its maiden season in Hawaii, to its sophomore season in Italy, fans of the hit drama have been wondering where the third entry in the series will take place. Well, we may have just gotten unintended confirmation thanks to a slip of the tongue from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

The stunt performer and actor was recently speaking with Vulture about the unfortunate demise of Hulu’s Reboot, when the topic of his friendship with The White Lotus showrunner Mike White came up. Then this happened:

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

We likely shouldn’t take Knoxville’s slip as gospel, but it looks like there’s a very strong chance that the next location of the White Lotus hotel chain we’ll be visiting may well be in the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, Japan – a far cry from the idyllic seaside resorts we’ve grown accustomed to in the first two seasons.

While we anxiously await further details about the future of The White Lotus (which was one of our favorite TV shows of 2022), it may interest you to know that a new nomination rule for the Emmys may prevent the series from sweeping the awards show as it did last year.