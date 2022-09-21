‘The Woman King’ studio isn’t ruling out a sequel to the box office-topper

TriStar Pictures is toying with the idea of producing a sequel to The Woman King starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Greenstein, co-charmain at Sony Motion Picture Group and Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures, spoke lyrically about the strong audience support for the film. The critically acclaimed historical drama earned an impressive $19.1 million at the US Box Office during its opening weekend. Its success echoed online where the film scored a perfect 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Solid discussions about a sequel are premature at this stage as the film has not yet premiered overseas and its overall earning potential has yet to be determined. However, when asked about the possibility of a followup to The Woman King, Brown revealed that it’s a question that comes up quite frequently and Greenstein was cautiously optimistic in his response:

“It’s an interesting possibility.”

The Woman King tells the story of the Agojie, an all woman warrior regiment who guarded the Kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to the early 1900s. Davis, who is also a co-producer of the film, launched a passionate campaign urging fans to come out and see the The Woman King.

Beyond its status as a box office triumph, The Woman King is also a milestone for diversity in cinema. The warrior epic gives voice to the often untold narratives of dark-skinned Black women. It boasts an amazing cast that includes, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Lashana Lynch, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Woman King is currently showing in theaters.