This dad’s reaction to ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is painfully relatable

The Summer I Turned Pretty isn’t just a book trilogy or a new hit series that’s sweeping the hearts of young adults everywhere; it’s also become a bridge between generations, something families can watch together as they laugh, cry, and fall in love — or better yet, remember their first great loves together.

A recent video on social media has garnered the attention of The Summer I Turned Pretty fans everywhere because it highlights that very idea, and we love the video almost as much as we love the series itself.

When Kennedy (@Kennedy.Peets) shared a post of her dad watching The Summer I Turned Pretty with her, there’s no way she could have known that he would go viral or that Jenny Han herself would not only see the video, but react with as much adoration as the rest of us.

Just what was it about the video that made it so special? For starters, he knew exactly what team to join from the first moments he tuned in. “I’m on Conrad’s team;” he declared, “I think that Jeremiah is motivated by the conquest.” Too that, we respond with a resounding YES.

Conrad and Belly have always belonged to one another, with Belly seeing Conrad as the sun and Conrad giving Belly her an infinity all their own; it’s always been them. Another thing we love about Kennedy’s dad’s reactions? He says, “Oh my God,” about 20 times, and honestly, we get it.

Kennedy’s dad was so relatable that without ever seeing what scene was playing, we knew exactly what stage of the show the father-daughter duo was watching. He told Conrad to “get her” when he stood up to dance with Belly at the debutante ball, he cried when Belly, Steven, and Laurel lay in bed having learned of Susannah’s cancer recurrence, he cheered for Conrad and Belly when they finally shared a kiss, and he even gave Jeremiah a shout — saying he understood why some people are on Team Jeremiah (but he’s not one of them.)

Comments on the video ranged from “This is the greatest thing on the internet” and “Dad knows!! Team Conrad, all the way!” to “The crying is so real” and “I love his vibe.” Many comments also told Kennedy they loved her dad, which we can relate to, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reaction video to season two — especially the first three episodes.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty was a roller coaster, but we’ve laughed and cried more in the first three episodes of season two than we thought possible, and in addition to watching the series, we now can’t wait for commentary from Kennedy’s dad!

Here’s to being on Team Conrad forever, and dads who get it. You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video now.