‘This dress is fire’: Olympian Suni Lee sparkles with a scalloped mini dress for an event celebrating women and fans are here for it

Suni Lee was among the brilliant women in attendance at this year’s Glamour Women of the Year event, held at the Times Square EDITION Hotel. To mark the occasion, she stepped out in a scallops mini dress that was glamorous and youthful and looked absolutely stunning!

Lee is interested in fashion and attended several New York Fashion Week shows, including Tory Burch and Michael Kors. She has also appeared in campaigns for Cotton x LoveShackFancy and L’Oréal (which we may see her doing more of in the future). So, when deciding what to wear, we knew she would get it right — and boy, did she!

Everyone wants to share their thoughts on Suni Lee’s stunning dress

It was a night to remember as guests were treated to a set by DJ Hesta Prynn and a guest performance by country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who performed a cover of “Lean on Me.” Among the famous faces in attendance were Demi Lovato and Brooke Shields, who also served as presenters, but the evening was all about Olympian Suni Lee (and other honorees).

The gymnast posted several photos on Instagram, giving us a look into the glitz of the Glamour event and showing off her stunning sparkling dress, which complemented her shape in all the right places. She completed the outfit with simple strappy sandals and wore her hair down. Lee thanked the organizers in her caption. “Thank you @glamourmag. It is truly an honor to be named women of the year with such amazing women,” she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, fans and celebrities alike have been eager to share their thoughts on her dress, and the comment section of her Instagram post has been filled with messages of praise for Lee. “You’re amazing!! And this dress is fire,” a fan commented. “Dress is beautiful,” Olympic athlete Masai Russell commented (and she took the words right out of our mouths)! Other comments have praised Lee for her win at the Glamour Women of the Year event, noting how she was deserving. “Her win means everything,” a fan gushed.

She also got to mingle with some of Hollywood’s leading women, including Beyoncé — a clip from the event showed these two brilliant women embracing, and it is everything!

This year has already proven to be a big one for Lee, who added to her collection of Olympic medals along with her Team USA teammates at the Paris Olympics — and she had to overcome health conditions to be able to compete. “Nobody knows this, but the week before the Olympic trials, I had to get an infusion because I went into a relapse,” she said in an interview with Glamour for their October edition.

Socializing does not come naturally to Lee, so her attendance at this fancy party was a big personal win. “I’m very shy, and I don’t like to talk to new people because I get really nervous and awkward, and then I get anxiety,” she told Glamour. Lee has also relocated to New York from her home in Minnesota, and living in the big city can be daunting. She confessed: “I don’t know anybody in New York. So yeah, I’m scared.”

We hope to see much more of Suni Lee as she continues to set the bar high as a professional athlete and inspirational queen!

