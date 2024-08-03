What harrowing health trials did Suni Lee face before the 2024 Paris Olympics?

For several reasons, the 2024 Paris Olympics has been historic for the women’s gymnastics team. Not only does the USA team have the oldest collection of gymnasts at the Olympics, but it also features a touching comeback story — the story of Suni Lee.

Recommended Videos

In 2020, it seemed that Suni Lee could go no higher. Following Simone Biles’ highly publicized encounter with the twisties, Lee went on to nab the gold for all-around women’s gymnastics in Tokyo. Regrettably, her win was short-lived. The decorated gymnast endeavored to go off to college where she could live a life of normalcy, while also continuing to train. But one morning, the unthinkable happened. Lee woke up with a swollen face and extremities, realizing that something was not right.

What was Suni Lee diagnosed with?

Over the course of a night, Suni’s health declined dramatically. In addition to her eyes being swollen shut, the gymnast recalled in a profile for the Olympics her surprising weight gain.

“Over two weeks, I gained 45 pounds and I couldn’t fit into my clothes, I couldn’t hold onto the bar.”

Lee was later diagnosed with two kidney diseases. The Olympic medalist has not publicized exactly what these diseases were, but they changed her life and the course of her career, at least for a while. Lee had to retire from her college gymnastics team and return home to recuperate. While undergoing treatment, she was at a particularly low point. Unsure if she would ever be able to compete again — let alone take part in another Olympics competition — she continued to train. Finally, she received the news that she had gone into remission. Now, she could train in earnest in the hopes of earning a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympics team.

In a true comeback story made for any emotional sports film, Lee defied all odds. Once again, she qualified for the Olympic team. After her qualification, she shared her emotional state, while enthusiastic cheers greeted the amazing news.

“A year ago, I didn’t even think this was [possible.]”

Not only did she qualify, but she also performed exceedingly well, next to her teammate Biles who was also returning in a triumphant comeback. Biles earned the all-around gold for women’s gymnastics, while Lee’s dominance on her floor routine earned her a spot on the podium as well. She placed after Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade, earning her a bronze medal. During an election year that has made everyone feel at their lowest, Lee’s triumph at the Olympics is a heartwarming and inspiring tale for Team USA.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy