‘This is exactly it’: Kamala Harris voter perfectly describes the emotional turmoil of the election, and you won’t believe who replied

By now, everyone is worn out by the heightened arguments, the division, and the relentless nerves of election season.

Recommended Videos

But for TikTok account alexandmike, the surprise came when they expressed their mental exhaustion from this intensely fraught period and saw who would respond. Polling experts are calling this the closest election in recent history. Let’s not forget there was a period when President Joe Biden was running for reelection before he stepped down to give way to his Vice President. At that time, especially after the first debate, chances for reelection looked pretty slim. But as soon as Vice President Kamala Harris took over, things changed quickly; polls began shifting in her favor, and endorsements started trickling in. To call this period an emotional rollercoaster would be an understatement.

What most didn’t expect was that it’s not just the public feeling the strain — insiders are feeling it too. In the post, the Kamala Harris supporter shared that they felt good about being on the edge of making history but worried about getting their hopes up, fearing a repeat of the Hillary Clinton saga. What they didn’t anticipate was a reply from Meena Harris herself. Kamala’s niece simply agreed with the top comment, replying “yes” to the question about whether all Kamala Harris supporters felt the same way. People in the comments section were as usual quite divided because of Meena’s comment. The comment section, as usual, was divided over Meena’s response, sparking the typical mix of anger and encouragement. But alexandmike replied confidently with, “we are not going back.” Because ultimately, that’s what’s really at stake here — the possibility of another whirlwind Trump term. And for many, that’s an outcome they’d rather keep unimaginable.

Meena Harris has been especially active this campaign season, though she’s been involved in social activism for more than a decade. One of the most notable points in her career came in 2018, when she took out an ad in the New York Times supporting Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, regarding alleged sexual assault. Since then, however, Meena has turned her focus to writing children’s books, releasing three titles since 2020.

Recently, however, she’s visibly thrown herself into supporting Kamala’s bid to become the first female president of the United States. Maya, Meena’s mother and Kamala’s sister, is also deeply involved in Kamala’s campaign, serving as lead policy advisor, a role she also held in the 2020 election. Meena’s stepfather, Tony West, is part of the inner circle as well, acting as one of Kamala’s closest confidants. So it’s safe to say that the entire team shares the same feeling of uncertainty.

As voters, it’s important to remember the role we play. Every vote counts, and no poll can match the significance of showing up in person. As November 5, 2024, draws closer, all that’s left to do is show up and ensure your voice is heard. The only way to alleviate some of this tension is to focus on what you can do. This election is our chance to make history and change the course of the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy