‘You can open doors’: Kamala Harris shades Dumpster Donald in the most satisfying way during surprise ‘SNL’ appearance

Political appearances on SNL certainly aren’t unheard of in our society, with a handful of presidents and presidential candidates appearing on the comedy series at one point. That being said, one could absolutely argue that VP Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on the show is one of the best to ever happen.

Leading up to her surprise appearance on the sketch series, Harris has undoubtedly become a powerhouse in U.S politics, with a large portion of Gen Z ready to show up and show out for the current VP, while an assortment of other middle-aged and younger voters are excited beyond belief to vote for Harris and award our nation with the possibility of our first woman president. Of course, that simultaneously means that Donald Trump is quaking in his boots at the thought of a woman defeating him.

Perhaps it’s that very quaking and shaking from the orange-tanned Cheeto that caused him to misstep recently as he was attempting to utilize a garbage truck as a way to “get back” at Joe Biden’s controversial comments about MAGA supporters being “garbage.” Given how often Trump has vindictively targeted Harris’ campaign by encouraging his followers to mispronounce her name and bullying her at every chance possible, it’s hardly a surprise that the VP decided to serve up some SNL-style justice.

During her appearance in the cold opening of last night’s episode, comedian-actress Maya Rudolph — who has notably portrayed Harris for years now — sat down in front of a mirror as the camera panned to show the real Harris in the reflection of the mirror. After a thunderous reception quieted down, Harris wasted very little time in taking a subtle stab at Trump in the most satisfying way possible. “I’m just here to remind you that you got this,” Harris insisted as she locked eyes through the mirror at Rudolph’s “Harris.”

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

To add a cherry on top of this already shady sundae, Harris brilliantly used the garbage truck debacle to take a poke at Trump’s frailing age, addressing his struggles with opening the door to a garbage truck while nearly breaking his own ankle: “You can do something your opponent cannot do… you can open doors.”

Rudolph simply nodded along and laughed as the two ventured off on a journey of ending “dramala” with a new “stepmamala” and relaxing by watching “romcomalas” like “Legally Blondala.” Trump, on the other hand, is likely far from ending a whirlwind of “dramala,” and we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if some ketchup bottles were tossed at the wall while watching Harris in the spotlight on SNL.

If Trump would prefer to stay on the topic of garbage, of course, Mark Hamill has already put everything into great perspective, insisting that we’ll “take out the garbage” in just a few days as the 2024 presidential election approaches on Tuesday. Until then, we’ll simply sit back and rewatch the dynamite team of Harris and Rudolph on SNL — and we look forward to more collaborations between the two to happen in the near future.

