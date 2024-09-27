‘This is gonna be really fun’: Reese Witherspoon just made a bombshell announcement about that new ‘Legally Blonde’ series she’s got in the works

We have waited over 20 years for a third installment of the hit movie Legally Blonde. We were first introduced to intelligent and beautiful Elle Woods in 2001 and got the sequel we so desperately craved two years later, thanks to Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. However, many of us felt that Woods’ story was not over, and we demand more!

We’re not getting Legally Blonde 3 (yet). Still, we are getting something just as exciting: Reese Witherspoon, who played the role of Elle Woods in the first two films took to Instagram to make an exciting announcement recently: “We at Hello Sunshine are parenting with Amazon to launch a new television show called Elle,” she said. She announced that a prequel is in the works (and in some ways, this fresh approach is even more exciting).

Production companies are now searching for a younger version of Elle Woods, and the best part is that they have created an open casting call. The actress shared a bit more about the casting call in her caption. “Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON!,” she wrote. “With our friends @primevideo, we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian!”

Fans react to the news of the ‘Legally Blonde’ series open casting call

Fans have been eager to share their thoughts about the casting call and the comment section of Reese Witherspoon’s post has been flooded. “Yessss! This is going to be extraordinary,” actor Aaron Paul commented. “I don’t know how you’re gonna find someone as adorable as you as Elle Woods, but good luck! Can’t wait to see the prequel!” another person shared.

Even the official Barbie Instagram account commented: “Brb submitting an audition tape.”

Many people also think Witherspoon’s younger version is an obvious choice and should be her daughter Ava Phillippe (we agree). “Yes!! Your daughter,” a fan wrote. Another fan also weighed in, writing, “Just give your daughter that role. She’s your younger version.”

OK, we are excited, don’t get us wrong, but when do we get to see Witherspoon reprise her role? We want — no, we need — an update to Elle Woods’s story as a savvy lawyer, and there has been chatter about the sequel for years!

“She’s a very beloved character,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.” In the same interview, she said she was having a “great time working on it” but offered no further details apart from the fact that they had a script but had not begun filming.

We have to wait a bit longer, maybe forever (although there have been claims they’re just waiting for the right time) for Legally Blonde 3, but hey, we can definitely back a TV series!

