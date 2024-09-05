‘This is the wrong answer, but it tracks’: A ‘Gilmore Girls’ star reveals which of Rory’s boyfriends was her favorite, and fans are, shall we say, divided

It feels like a lifetime since the last episode of Gilmore Girls aired in 2007. Fans of the show are still invested in the characters, and many of us have unanswered questions. So, with this in mind, when Kelly Bishop, the woman who played the role of Gilmore matriarch Emily Gilmore, shared her opinion of her onscreen granddaughter’s boyfriends, you better believe we stopped to listen.

In an interview with Gallery Books, Bishop was asked: “In terms of Rory’s boyfriends, are you Team Logan, Team Jess, or Team Dean?” To which she responded, “Rory’s boyfriends … well, I have to admit, I am Team Logan.” She revealed that despite loving the other options, she was drawn to the character Logan Huntzberger (played by actor Matt Czuchry). “There is something about Logan. There is something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him.” She notes how this included his “manly quality” compared to the other boyfriends who were “great boys.”

But was picking Logan the right choice, or did Jess Mariano (played by Milo Ventimiglia) or Dean Forester (played by Jared Padalecki ) make a much better choice? Fans appear to be divided because while plenty of people shipped Rory’s relationship with Logan (and the Team Logan forever comments reflect this), others disagree. Plus, there have been a few other names that have even been tossed into the hat!

Fans react to Kelly Bishop saying she is Team Logan

Many commenters feel that Kelly Bishop’s answer is exactly what her character, Emily Gilmore, would have said. “It was because he got her the birkin bag wasn’t it?” a comment reads. “This is the wrong answer, but it tracks for Emily so I’ll allow it,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “How can anyone vote for Jess! He treated her sooo bad the entire relationship!!! Come one now girls,” and “to the 2% who voted for dean, are you okay??” Did the interviewer forget to include other important names? “Team you think Tristan deserved a chance,” a comment reads. “Team Marty deserved a chance,” another shared.

The question of who Rory Gilmore should have chosen has been asked multiple times. Actress Alexis Bledel also shared her views on who she feels her character should have picked in an interview with Watch What Happens Live, and even she couldn’t decide. “Jeagan?” she said, combining her three major onscreen love interests. “I can’t single somebody out.”

The debate rages on!

