‘This is what happens when theatre kids all have gym together’: The wild world of Disco football

Musical sports crossovers have long been present in the media. From Bring It On and High School Musical to Glee, we love to add a musical number to a basketball game or a football match. However, that very specific skill set has yet to translate to real life until now.

Some creative dancers/soccer players have created a Disco-centric soccer game called Discofoot that features players dancing across the field to score goals.

When the whistle blows, each team begins to shimmy, twirl, and shake across the field resulting in some of the most well-choreographed soccer you’ll ever see. Their coaches seemed to be getting involved right alongside them.

While goal-scoring definitely seems to be a component, the dance moves appear to hold greater weight when it comes to actually winning a match.

The uniforms are definitely a highlight and complement the Disco-meets-soccer theme absolutely perfectly. Classic soccer jerseys are paired with sparkling, metallic booty shorts. Seriously, that’s what traditional soccer has always been missing.

The viral sport was created by a French dance company called Ballet de Lorraine. The company has featured its dancers letting off some steam with the sport while they’re on tour.

They even advertise when and where their next public Discofoot match will take place. So give them a follow if you’re looking to become an avid fan.

Though it appears the blue and red teams are currently only playing each other, hopefully, the viral sensation will spark some more Discofoot teams across the world.

If you’re looking for a more dance-centric hobby, grab your most flexible friends (and anyone that reminds you vaguely of Troy Bolton) and join in on the craze that’s sweeping the nation. Or at least sweeping France.