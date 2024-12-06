‘This is your most gorgeous era’: Even dressed as an oversized chicken Gwen Stefani becomes everyone’s fashion goals

Gwen Stefani has long been hailed as a style inspiration and has delivered some memorable fashion moments over the years, both on and off the red carpet. However, fans will recognize that her looks have changed tremendously in recent years: gone are the ska-inspired outfits that showed her unique personality and celebrated her carefree attitude. We are entering Stefani’s blossoming era as she embraces more feminine cuts and soft colors. But that should not be interpreted as boring, and the “Just a Girl” singer still manages to make a statement with her clothing choices: take her new feathered creation as an example.

Stefani posted three photos of her outfit on Instagram to give her 17.7 million followers a closer look at what she wore during an episode of The Voice, where she serves as a judge. It’s a daring and unusual outfit made from hundreds, if not thousands, of feathers! The dress has oversized chicken vibes, yet at the same time, it really works, and the star looks unbelievably beautiful. In her caption, she thanked those responsible for helping to bring her outfit to life, including stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. She also tagged fashion designer Michael Ngo and clothing brand One Teaspoon. Her shoes were designed by Paris Texas.

Gwen Stefani makes a sartorial statement with feathers … lots of feathers

But what do her fans think of her outfit? To say they were impressed would be an accurate assessment, and the post’s comment section has been flooded with messages from fans who want to celebrate Stefani for her beauty and fashion prowess. “This is literally hands down, the best pictures I’ve ever seen of you. What a gorgeous woman,” a fan reacted. Another shared, “This look is amazing.”

Other reactions include, “This is your most gorgeous era,” “You are soo pretty and gorgeous Gwen,” and “Obsessed with your closet.”

This is not the first time Stefani has rocked a feathered outfit, and fans may remember the blue-and-pink feathered dress by Marchesa she wore on the Season 24 finale of The Voice, and her feather-inspired leather jacket to the 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Stefani’s life has changed in many ways since marrying Blake Shelton, including her wardrobe. “I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever — the femininity that I didn’t really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

Gwen Stefani’s looks are more refined, but they still bring personality. She is celebrated for her individuality and unique approach to style, although she admits she hasn’t always known what she was doing. Speaking of her earlier approach to style when joining No Doubt, Stefani told Vogue in a 2016 interview how she made her own clothing. “I was so naive. I didn’t know anything about real fashion. Growing up in Orange County, I would look at magazines and I’d be, like, anti-magazine: ‘Oh, my God, you can’t get those clothes, they’re so expensive!’” she said. “I would just be all about getting a pair of old men’s pajamas and pegging them, making my own stuff. I just wanted to dress different from everyone else, and I don’t know why.”

