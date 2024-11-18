‘Excited for this blossoming era’: Gwen Stefani rocked a lace dress and denim shorts on the ‘Today’ show and boy, does she look good

Gwen Stefani is in her blossoming era as she embraces clothing that is feminine and beautiful and one of her recent looks has caught everyone’s attention for all the right reasons!

The “Just A Boy” singer made an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna (hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager) in promotion of her fifth studio album, Bouquet. Fans loved seeing her on the chat show but we also have to comment on just how incredible she looked: the star stepped out in a stunning lace mini dress by Zimmermann and completed the look with denim shorts, high brown boots, and a matching brown belt. We also love how she framed her face with two skinny braids (which also gives her outfit a bit of a free-love hippie feel).

The overall finish was gorgeous and it’s undoubtedly one of the star’s top outfits — but don’t take our word for it because fans! Stefani posted several photos from the chat show on Instagram, where she has an impressive 17.7 million followers, and fans flocked to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts.

Gwen Stefani’s fans react to her stunning lace outfit

“I CANNOT with this whole look!! Absolute fire,” one fan wrote. “Excited for this blossoming era! I feel you queen!” another shared. Others have praised the singer for looking stunning and nailing her outfit. Reactions include: “Absolutely perfect look,” “that outfit is so beautiful,” and “Love the dress..you are the first woman I ever saw that wore glitter on your eyelids.” Stefani has indeed inspired many people with her style and her willingness to take risks.

She has discussed her approach to fashion in multiple interviews and understands how evolving with the times is a necessity (fans would have noticed her different approach to her clothing now, because in her youth her outfits were much more edgy and punk rock). “I look back on 15 years as a designer and realize that, by its nature, fashion is always progressing. You can’t hold it in one place or stand still,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “I learned to be very open because you’re always evolving; that’s what fashion is, too. Another collection, another season. It doesn’t get old.”

Meeting and falling in love with Blake Shelton is not something Stefani or her fans saw coming. But their relationship has impacted her in many different ways, including her style. “More feminine than ever before. It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man [Shelton],” she told InStyle in 2018, per E! News. “I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse.”

Shelton has made Stefani feel powerful and sexy, but the country star has also influenced her music. It’s been an exciting few days for our favorite punk rock princess, who has also been promoting her fifth studio album, Bouquet. The album is considered a tribute to her husband, Blake Shelton, with several songs referencing their relationship including “Late to Bloom,” and “Marigolds.” The pair also have a duet, “Purple Irises.”

