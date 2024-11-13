‘TIMELESS, FLAWLESS, ELEGANT’: Gwen Stefani transforms into a flower thanks to her new over-the-top dress

Those who have long been fans of Gwen Stefani will know that she has always been one to push the boundaries when it comes to her fashion choices.

Recommended Videos

Her style has evolved in recent years as she drifted from punk and became more of a princess. Still, she is daring, bold, and, more often than not, unexpected, which is why her latest look has attracted so much attention. As for what her latest look is? Well, you’re in for a treat because the “Just a Girl” singer appears to have transformed into a giant rose.

Stefani took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from her time on The Voice, and she wowed as she rocked a dress that resembled petals. It had an oversized, voluminous finish, and the red hue paired perfectly with the singer’s bleached blonde locks. There was something undeniably romantic about this dress (although, let’s be honest, not everyone could pull it off), but to give it an edgier finish, Stefani paired it with red fishnet stockings and knee-high plastic red boots. The outfit makes a statement, and her 17.7 million Instagram followers have had a lot to say about it!

Gwen Stefani’s fans fawn over her flower-inspired mini dress

Judging from the comment section, many people approve of Stefani’s look. “TIMELESS, FLAWLESS, ELEGANT, GWEN,” a comment reads. “Always the prettiest,” another fan shared. There have also been comments about how great her hair looks (and the soft curls add to the feminine vibe). Other reactions include, “Just WOW!! Your whole look is stunning,” “love this outfit, hair, makeup – the whole styled look.” Even the official Instagram account for NBC’s The Voice weighed in: “Jaw is dropped,” they shared.

According to Stefani’s fans, this outfit is a fashion win. The rest of us, well, we aren’t quite as sure, but we agree that the outfit’s color, paired with Stefani’s hair and makeup, is absolutely gorgeous. Stefani has not always gotten it right, and she has made a few fashion faux pas over the years, but all the best style icons are those who throw caution to the wind and say to heck with playing it safe.

“Fashion is about expressing yourself. No rules. If I like something, I don’t really care if someone else doesn’t,” she previously told InStyle. Her friend and supermodel Heidi Klum also commented on Stefani’s style in the same interview, noting how she was always willing to take risks. “Her style is iconic because she has done every kind of look, from street to Harajuku to glam,” Klum said of Stefani. “And no matter what she is wearing, she always finds a way to mix Hollywood with rock and roll.”

Stefani turned her love of clothes into a business with her fashion line L.A.M.B., which she founded in 2003, and the brand had its runway debut in 2004. Clothing has always played an important role in her self-expression, and designing runs in her family (her mother made her clothes as a kid, and her grandmother did the same for her children).

“I was also always obsessed with the fashion of old Hollywood movies and putting together outfits from thrift stores,” the star told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 of her inspirations. “Being from Anaheim, I was naive about fashion, and Andrea Lieberman, my first stylist, and this super gifted New York girl who was so much cooler than me, exposed me to high fashion and designers.” We are excited to see what comes next!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy