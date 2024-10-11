‘That cammo blinged out outfit!’: Hunting garb meets a bedazzler for Gwen Stefani’s adventurous ‘The Voice’ look

Gwen Stefani has always been adventurous with her outfits. Her daring approach has sometimes paid off, and she has been praised for her unique sense of style and the influence her attire has (this is especially true of the ‘90s when the “Hollaback Girl” singer was one of the coolest gals around and an undeniable style icon). Still, there are other times when we are left scratching our heads as we try to determine what Miss Stefani was thinking when she picked out her clothes. This may be one of those times!

Stefani is killing it on The Voice Season 26, and we love seeing her back on the show because of her energy and passion. During a recent episode, she stepped out in matching camouflage pants and jacket, courtesy of Retrofête, complete with more sparkles than we cared for (you would be forgiven for thinking she fell into a pot of glitter). She completed her outfit with silver Le Silla boots and a blingy crop top. As for her makeup and hair? They were flawless, and pulling her hair into a tight ponytail really worked for her!

Behold Gwen Stefani’s adventurous outfit choice for The Voice Season 26

The “Just a Girl” songstress shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram and received surprising support for her attire. This includes praise from a fan who claims to be a veteran. “LOVE LOVE LOVE that cammo blinged out outfit! AWESOME LOVE IT, I’m a veteran of foreign wars and served 12 years! “ the message reads. “Who made that outfit, it’s awesome. Not that I could afford it but ….. It’s super!!” Another fan agreed with these sentiments, writing, “I just love your outfit! you are amazing!”

Others have praised Stefani for looking “hot” and questioned where they could find one of these outfits for themselves. Does her look make a style statement, and show she is not afraid to experiment? Absolutely! …But that still doesn’t make us love it. What we do love is how unapologetic Stefani is about her style, which she’s not trying to fit into a tidy little box; she’s all about creativity and expression.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, she discussed her style evolution, including some of the looks she rocked in the ‘90s. It was undeniably a time of experimentation and not for everyone, but you know what’s cool? She doesn’t regret a thing!

“I don’t have any fashion regrets or anything like that; it’s just when I started to get older and more sophisticated . . . There’s some stuff me and Andrea did together that I can’t even believe how beautiful it was,” she said about working with fashion designer Andrea Lieberman for the looks on her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album (released in 2004). “I would come to her with an idea or a theme, and she would just take that to another place that was so creative. I want to cry when I think that I don’t work with her anymore because she’s my favorite person ever.”

It’s no secret that Stefani understands fashion (but she’s also caused a tad of controversy in the past). In 2003, she launched her fashion line, L.A.M.B., and was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

As for what it means to her to take home a trophy of this magnitude? “So to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion … it’s kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen…I love fashion,” she told E! News. “It never gets old for me.”

