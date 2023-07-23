Gwen Stefani no makeup pics: See how she’s looked over the years

Her name is synonymous with natural and effortless beauty.

Gwen Stefani always looks terrific. In her early days as lead singer of popular pop ska band No Doubt, Stefani was a trend-setter with great style and a face full of makeup.

Fans saw her looking fabulous in heavy makeup in her many music videos. The talented beauty also did some acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator, and even launched her own successful fashion label – Love Angel Music Baby (L.A.M.B.).

But what does her natural face look like under all that makeup? In many of the following photos, Stefani sports lip balm or lipstick and mascara, but is otherwise makeup-free.

Natural beauty

We don’t normally get to see glamorous celebrities when they dress down to go on a hike. After all, A-listers have to look their best in public so that they stay in the limelight longer.

Gwen Stefani’s natural look in this picture shows off her fine features when she’s out on a nature walk. She’s left her sparkly dresses, high heels, foundation, eyebrow pencil, lip contour, and blush at home here.

The singer has angled her face in this pic to show off her perfect cheekbones.

Wintery wonder

These images show Stefani in a black overcoat, with her bleached hair brightening her face and matching the light, bright snow.

While she appears to have used some lip balm and eyeliner, her face is bare of the usual heavy makeup she wears in music videos, on the red carpet, and at public events where she has to get glammed up for her job.

Stefani tried the nearly nude makeup look in just one of her music videos, for the track “Underneath It All.”

Beauty baby

Stefani chose a dressed-down look for her maternity clothes and a natural look for her face in this picture, while sporting her famous 1990s hairdo of bleached pigtails wrapped up in elastics. Stefani often wore her hair like that for her live concerts and some media appearances.

While she looks fresh and natural, Gwen Stefani does appear to be wearing eyeliner to make her eyes stand out, and a touch of nude lipstick or lip balm to give her mouth a gentle pink shade.

Stylish selfie

Sometimes the best pictures are the ones taken by the photographer who knows your best angle: you! Stefani took this selfie while relaxing against a light colored pillow.

She completes the look with a pair of large, dark framed glasses that serve as a contrast to her pale face and light colored hair, and she topped off her look with a camouflage cap.

Her great bone structure and lovely skin are clearly shown off here in this natural state.