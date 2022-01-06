This new trend on TikTok has users turning their friends into planets

The latest trend on TikTok is turning pictures of your loved ones and friends into virtual “planets” using a fun new phone wallpaper editing trick.

The new#planetwallpaper trend involves using the third-party app, PicsArt to create swirled images of your favorite pictures on your phone and then transforming the swirls into a galactic spacescape you can use as your lock screen. The trick works with any photo in your camera roll, and users on TikTok are going viral, showing themselves transforming pics of their significant others, parents, and even pets into swirly cosmic orbs.

If you’d like to try it for yourself, here’s a step by step guide:

Note: you will have to download the PicsArt app to participate in the trend.

Launch the PicsArt app. Click the plus icon, and select the picture you want to use. Tap ‘Tools‘ then select ‘Stretch.’ Click ‘Swirl CCW.’ Tap and hold the image while moving your finger around to distort the image. Go back to ‘Tools‘ and click ‘Shape Crop.’ Select the circle, and adjust its size and position to your liking. Reduce the border size to 0 using the slider, then press ‘Save.’ Go to the ‘Stickers‘ tab at the bottom, and search ‘crescent moon.’ Select the one that looks as though it’s glowing. Adjust the size of the moon sticker so the inside line matches up with the outside of your circle. Click ‘Apply.’ Go back to ‘Tools,’ select ‘shape crop,’ and make another circle that lines up with your original circle. Reduce the border to 0 again, then save the image to your camera roll. Find an image online of a dark background to put your planet over, and save it to your camera roll. Then, open that image in PicsArt. Scroll across the bottom list of icons to ‘add photo,’ and insert the image of the planet you just made. Adjust the planet’s location to your liking, then save the final image to your camera roll.

It might take a few tries before you get it perfect, but it may just be worth your while. Some users are getting millions of likes and views with their takes on the trend.