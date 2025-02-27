‘LIARS AND DECEIVERS’: Laura Loomer loses it over Donald Trump’s ‘absurd’ Epstein file release

The rollout and release of the Jeffrey Epstein files by the Department of Justice has come under fire, even from formerly staunch allies of Donald Trump like Laura Loomer.

In case you missed it, the Trump administration recently appeared to release documents relating to the disgraced financier, but only shared them to an exclusive group of right-wing influencers. These conservative political commentators were spotted at the White House holding binders labelled “The Epstein Files,” just hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi pledged transparency around the release of the documents.

Bondi claimed the files contain information around “flight logs, a lot of names [and] a lot of information,” appearing to make good on a promise made by Trump during his presidential campaign. However, the decision to grant access to the documents to influencers first has sparked backlash, including from Loomer — who made headlines for her closeness to the Trump camp during his race to the White House last year.

“I don’t need the Epstein files to be curated to me through a bunch of pick me conservative influencers,” Loomer — from whom Trump has distanced himself in recent months — wrote on X. “Release the files or stop pretending like you are going to release them.” The social media rant only continued from there, with Loomer saying the administration’s choice to share the files exclusively with commentators is “not transparency” and is “pretty embarrassing.”

“The American people can’t trust the validity of the Epstein files released today,” Loomer wrote in a separate X post, adding that the documents were “released in an unprofessional manner” and declaring that she “can’t trust anything in the binder.” Going a step further, Loomer even questioned the legitimacy of the documents themselves, writing across multiple posts that there “are no files” and claiming the binders held by influencers were “props.”

This, according to Loomer, was evidence that voters had been lied to by the Trump team, since the release of the files was an idea floated by Trump during his campaign. “We were all lied to,” she wrote, adding in another post that the team involved in this document rollout “engaged in deception to run over for pedophiles,” referring to those likely mentioned in the documents. “LIARS AND DECEIVERS,” Loomer added of the administration.

Elsewhere, Loomer shared an image of a completely redacted file to point to the lack of transparency around the release, before summarising her thoughts in a follow-up post. “I love President Trump,” she began, “but, how embarrassing for the Trump admin that the release of the Epstein files has been FUMBLED by giving files regarding a landmark pedophile scandal to a group of ‘influencers’ instead of having an official agency release them.”

It’s unclear when the documents, including those already given to influencers, will be released to the public, though some outlets have reported that much of the binders’ contents have already been made public in court filings.

