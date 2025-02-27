Prince Andrew on the edge of even more scandal as new Jeffrey Epstein findings ‘will make you sick’

It’s judgement day for Prince Andrew, or at least it will be soon. After more than five years, a collection of previously sealed documents relating to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to be revealed to the public, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has warned that the contents “will make you sick.”

Bondi faced pressure from both U.S. Democrats and Republicans to release the paper, and her office is expected to release several documents later today. Until now, the information had been tightly sealed, and a series of delays occurred in order to protect the identities of the victims.

Bondi claims there will be “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information.” Obviously, she didn’t specify whose names we would see on those documents, but I suppose we shall find out soon enough. One name that has frequently been connected to Epstein is none other than the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Andrew can’t catch a break

The prince has pretty much been in exile since the Epstein case. He apparently failed to respond to the FBI investigation all while protesting he had any knowledge of Epstein’s actions. So far he has never faced consequences for his alleged actions, nor has he been properly interrogated. Although he may have felt safe these past five years, the disclosure of these documents could very well put him straight back into hot water. No doubt Andrew is sweating at the thought of that information being made public right now.

Prince Andrew’s history of scandals

When news first broke about all that Jeffrey Epstein had done, Andrew was quickly linked to the financier. The two men were very close, and pictures of Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre raised a lot of questions, leading many to suspect Andrew knew and was heavily involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking. Giuffre also claimed she had been groomed by Epstein and that she had been trafficked to Andrew in 2001. The prince denied the accusations, although he ended up settling with Giuffre out of court. His attempts to defend himself only resulted in him making himself look even more guilty.

The ensuing scandal resulted in Andrew retreating from the public eye in the hopes that the public would forget all about him. He even put a stop to his frequent trips abroad for fear of being arrested should he step foot outside of the country.

But despite his attempts to avoid a scandal, the prince found himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons once again towards the end of last year. Another close friend of Andrew’s was revealed to be a potential Chinese spy, which caused a lot of embarrassment for the Royal Gamily and only served to further alienate him from his brother, King Charles III.

Andrew’s past is chock full of controversy and poor decision making. This list could very well be the final nail in the coffin for a prince who has had one too many second chances, but we’ll just have to wait and see what these apparent “sick” details are that Bondi is referring to.

