Marjorie Taylor Greene literally wants Trump to release secrets about UFOs, Epstein, and Diddy

The crackpots have taken over the White House. We all knew it, but Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest post to X really proves she’s nothing more than a tin foil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist.

This new season of America is going to be a wild one. Donald Trump has only been in office for 35 days but we’re already seeing just how comically inept but simultaneously terrifying these Republicans are. Anyways, now Greene is teasing the possibility of the government spilling all of its secrets regarding UFOs, Epstein, Diddy, and much more. The Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district claimed on X that she fully supported Trump declassifying a bunch of classified material to the public.

I fully support President Trump and his admin fully declassifying and releasing Epstein , P Diddy, UFO/UAP, Kennedy assassinations, Congressional Sexual Slush Fund payout lists, and any other deep state governmental secrets.



Release it all directly to the people! No filters or… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2025

Last month the president signed an order declassifying documents pertaining to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trump is pushing back against the frequent delays that have slowed down the release of the documents. This has prompted a bipartisan push in congress for the release of UFO/UAP documents as well.

Greene’s going to regret asking for this

But Greene wants everything out there, with “No filters or control!!” She includes the Epstein client list, which has been a subject of curiosity for years now, and she also brings up Sean “Diddy” Combs as well as the “Congressional Sexual Slush Fund payout lists.”

You know what? I think a lot of people would like this stuff declassified too. Although I suspect a lot of it won’t be as juicy as the conspiracy theorists are making it out to be. Sorry, Lauren Boebert, but I don’t think we’ll be seeing any documents confirming the existence of underwater UFOs.

But maybe Greene should be careful what she wishes for. After all, some of this stuff has the potential to destroy her lord and savior: Donald Trump. Let’s face it, there’s no denying that Trump was at least associated with Epstein, and there have been some pretty damning accusations made in the last few years. Would Greene be prepared to accept it if Trump’s name were to show up on Epstein’s client list?

Releasing Epstein’s list might backfire—Trump’s name could be on it. Hypocrisy much? Focus on governing, not conspiracy fantasies. 🚫 — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 21, 2025

Does Greene really want all of these documents to be released unfiltered? I’m sure Trump probably doesn’t. Besides, this is hardly the most pressing matter facing the U.S. right now – shouldn’t Greene be focusing on policies that could actually make a difference? Oh that’s right, she doesn’t know the meaning of hard work.

I hate to sound like a broken record here, but unless these classified documents include UFOs that have affordable groceries on board, I don’t think the population is really going to care. We’re honestly so over this stuff; we know the government has never been trustworthy, Democrat or Republican, so why would we believe anything that the Trump administration releases?

The truth is, a lot of these documents are unlikely to contain what Greene is hoping for – that is, something that can be used to prove that the Democrats are covering up some nasty secrets and that the deep state is real. It’s all another attempt at pushing a narrative that the opposition is corrupt and evil. Don’t get me wrong, there probably are more than a few bad eggs on both sides in Congress and in the White House. Unfortunately the baddest and eggiest of them all is sitting in the Oval Office now.