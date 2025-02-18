Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Image via realmarjoriegreene/Instagram
Category:
Politics
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the 2025 House calendar and was promptly asked to work more

"Folks are drowning while you all cash in."
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Feb 18, 2025 01:22 pm

Faith in America’s governmental institutions is at an all-time low, and it’s little wonder, with so many unqualified and unhinged figures populating our current government.

Recommended Videos

Which brings me to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Representative behind such wild assertions as 2024’s “Democrats control the weather” or 2021’s “Jewish space lasers cause wildfires.” There’s no take too unbalanced for Marge to take a swing at it, which lands her typical social media activity in distinctly deranged territory.

All of which makes it incredibly surprising when Greene tweets out something lucid, for once. Which is what she did in mid-February, when the 50-year-old shared a look at the House of Representatives’ calendar for 2025. A handy visual outlines which weeks the House will be in session, but even as Greene was urging “anyone planning trips to visit your Representative” to use it as a guide, most commenters were fixating on something entirely separate.

Most notably, they were stuck on how little work these people actually do. As Greene noted in a rushed reversal following pushback, there is plenty of work that’s unaccounted for by the simple calendar, but its still notable that many Representatives work less annually than even a part-time employee.

Some quick math from a commenter revealed that the House will require its Representatives to work only 136 days in 2025. While most of the rest of us are putting in five day workweeks, often delivering upwards of 40 hours of labor in a given week, our Representatives are enjoying three day weekends and consistently lengthy breaks.

People even called on Elon Musk and DOGE to take a look at government waste, noting that “if we want cut out waste why are these federal employees paid 6 figures a year with 17 weeks paid vacation?”

Even Greene’s fans — somehow, she has those — were skeptical of the calendar, with quite a few calling on the Representative to justify various breaks, including one that provides House members with the entire month of August off.

As a whole, this country is struggling right now. The vast majority of employees are underpaid, overworked, and unappreciated, and yet here comes MTG with a cockeyed grin, madness in her eyes, and a paycheck more than four times what I make in a year.

Not to mention that the House won’t even be in session during several pivotal moments, including the expiration of the current Continuing Resolution. That keeps the government funded, and it’ll be up on March 14, when the House will be on break.

In a response to pushback, Greene provided further details on the typical work schedule of a House member. And, while my distaste for Greene knows almost no bounds, she made several valid points. Like that Congresspeople often have to fly from their home districts to D.C. — yes, there are workarounds, but its none-the-less true — and that there’s plenty of work to be done in their actual districts during time in between sessions.

There’s certainly more work on a competent House member’s to-do list than that simple calendar indicates, but that doesn’t make it any less irritating to see the divide between our government figures and the working class so clearly defined. These people don’t even work five days a week, and yet they make decisions about our lives? They pull in hundreds of thousands while we whittle away our lives working minimum wage jobs?

Its an unpleasant reality to face, and one that commenters aren’t taking laying down. Decades worth of anger is being unleashed below Greene’s post, but all its really exposing is how little our words — and our righteous anger — mean to the people on top.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content