Look how hard Marjorie Taylor Greene worked to avoid addressing Trump’s heartless pausing of federal grants

Donald Trump’s policy decisions this past week have been so atrocious even his most loyal and most braindead supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is finding it difficult to defend his decisions – in fact, she’s not even trying to. Instead, she’s opted to employed smoke and mirrors in a flaccid attempt at protecting Daddy Trump.

That’s right, Greene, like every other Republican right now, can’t figure out a way to put a positive spin on Trump’s decision to pause federal grants everywhere, (a decision that will see school children across the country go without school meals, by the way). Her go-to strategy when Trump does something unquestionably evil, which is every day, is to just not talk about it. So that’s what she’s doing, outright ignoring the issue, and she wants the rest of us to bury our heads in the sand as well.

Marjorie’s distraction tactics

But it hasn’t exactly been radio silence from Marj, in fact, she’s been louder than ever, talking about anything but the federal grants that her glorious leader is snatching away. So what is it that Greene thinks is so important that it takes precedence over this monumental and catastrophic change?

Well, she wanted to talk some more about illegal immigrants.

.@PressSec just took a blowtorch to the media in the Press Briefing Room! 🔥



When you cross our border illegally, you’re a criminal. Yes, every illegal alien in this country is a criminal.



You’re doing a great job, @karolineleavitt! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iRx8I5ABre — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

She wanted to talk a lot about illegal immigrants, actually.

Read more about how the CBP One app aided the invasion of our country: https://t.co/iNvRqB8hZI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

Alright, we get it, you don’t like immigrants.

Here’s just a few of the violent thugs and animals that are being kicked out of our country by ICE.



President Trump is making America SAFE again! https://t.co/50r8XQckzI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

She also wrote a tweet regarding the recent petition calling for California to secede from the U.S., so she has clearly been paying attention to the current goings on in politics. But still no mention of federal grants? Curious.

California Secretary of State has approved a campaign to gather signatures for a petition calling for a vote on if California should secede from the U.S. and become an independent country.



Go ahead.



That would mean 43 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives would be… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

The senate’s vote for Tulsi Gabbard is another issue that is apparently more concerning to Marjorie than school children literally going without food.

I’m told that the vote for Tulsi Gabbard might be done privately in a SCIF – with the vote tallies kept secret from the American people.



This is outrageous and wrong.



The American people deserve to know how THEIR Senators vote on Trump’s nominees! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2025

She threw in some anti-abortion rhetoric for good measure.

Glad to see this politically weaponized case is now over.



I’d like to look into how much federal money has been funneled into paying for abortions and fetal organ harvesting.



The American people do NOT want to pay for that. https://t.co/Xr8l4sYOx1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

And, we can’t forget the most important and most pressing issue affecting the U.S. and its citizens today – the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. While the name change is official, Marj wants to make sure that no future “America last” administration has the power to change it back.

Google has changed its maps to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of AMERICA after President Trump’s executive orders.



But Congress must pass my bill officially changing its name so that a future America last admin doesn’t change it back! pic.twitter.com/IOOyJNRdT6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2025

Is this really why she got into politics? To make tiny inconsequential changes like this silly little name change that literally helps nobody? Because if so, she’s doing a fantastic job.

Anyways, all these tweets, but you guessed it, no mention or even an attempt to justify Trump’s latest controversial policy. It’s difficult to understand how anyone can stand this sad excuse for a representative, let alone agree with her. She’s a broken record, ranting and raving about the same three things day in, day out.

Just like Trump, she’s in politics for her own selfish reasons, and she’ll never do anything good for the American people ever. Instead, she’ll just whine and complain about immigrants and liberals ruining the country while failing to see the irony in the fact that it is her and her cronies who are really ruining the country.

