Abortion sentinel Marjorie Taylor Greene needs your prayers as she continues blaming Dems and only Dems for unstoppable LA fires

Despite years of making a nuisance of herself in the world of politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s honed weapons of deception can be boiled down to two things: spreading unhinged conspiracy theories about how the Democrats are ruining Trump’s great America under the direction of the devil himself, and making sure to clap for the Con Don even if the stage is on fire.

And sure, good old Marj may be as uneducated and intellectually challenged as her idol, and it’s true that her grip on her increasingly deteriorating sanity is as tenuous as her claim to be any sort of official representative of the people, but say one thing for the interminably gibbering, endlessly groveling, and ever-fawning stooge of the MAGA movement; say that as far as those two particular skills are concerned, she’s got the playbook memorized.

In fact, amid the boiling cauldron of chaos and madness that is the second Donald Trump administration, Marjorie is once again casting her net of deceit on social media and rage-baiting people by shouting random MAGA credos. You’re probably already thinking of at least a dozen bigoted political and socioeconomic war cries. Is it gun rights again? Undocumented immigrants? People’s pets being eaten by these illegals? Drones that are somehow controlling the weather? We might be able to make a drinking game out of this before this year is out, but for now, I’m excited to tell you that the subjects of this episode in Marj’s incoherent babbling on social media are… *drum roll*… abortion and nasty Dems razing LA to the ground.

“I can’t get over how horrific Democrat policies are and how destructive the past 4 years have been,” she wrote, reacting to Trump’s recent visit to the damaged areas in California. “My goodness, we have so much to recover from.”

I’m sure the irony of Marjorie Taylor Greene blaming the Democrats for the wildfires that have raged through LA and destroyed much of the infrastructure and property isn’t lost on anyone. In fact, it is very much like the Republicans to eventually blame the other side for whatever destruction and havoc the effects of climate change are going to wreak on civilization over the next couple of decades. And you can bet your last buck that Marjorie Taylor Greene, in all her hubris, will be heading that front line and making sure that a solution remains elusive.

Now, like I said, this was just part of Marj’s latest mind-numbing onslaught. In another tweet, the newly appointed member of Elon Musk’s fancy make-believe DOGE department once again railed against abortion, lest you forget that her entire party seems to be hell-bent on taking away as many freedoms from the American people as they can these days. “Land of the free” just doesn’t have the same ring to it against the prospects of four years of the GOP controlling both the government and Congress.

I’m sorry to trample on your dreams of oppresive grandeur, Marjorie, but the only thing we need to be ending in America is this abhorrent, deeply unsettling rise of fascism. And that process begins when people like you learn to do their job and keep their mouth shut about things they have absolutely no idea about. Unfortunately, I don’t see that day coming anytime soon.

