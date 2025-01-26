Elon Musk dealt heartbreak of the century as Donald Trump ends his days as ‘real President of America’

The supposed Golden Age of America has taken a brand-new twist — one where Elon Musk is being denied what he probably expected from his massive investment in Donald Trump’s future as America’s president.

As per The Times‘ latest report, new White House Chief of Staff Susie “Ice Maiden” Wiles has just frozen Musk out of getting his dream White House office. Oopsie.

In the weeks since Trump’s election victory, it has become rather apparent that Elon Musk has been flying a tad too close to the sun. First, he entertained comments from people claiming he’s the “real president” — a claim President Trump has already felt the need to publicly refute. Then there was Musk’s controversial appearance at the Inauguration, where he certainly didn’t perform any salute of any kind, according to both him and the ADL. Lately, it seems the X owner has overplayed his hand, forgetting who he’s dealing with.

Well, Susie Wiles was quick to remind him. With her vast experience managing egos like his, she sent Musk down the road to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building instead of granting him the coveted White House space. Musk — who poured a fortune into Trump’s campaign — is said to have been angling for, and perhaps expecting, an office near the Oval Office. This decision has to be a major blow for the Mars visionary. However, according to The Times, Wiles’ actions are solely aimed at ensuring there are no distractions in the President’s inner circle. And let’s face it, Musk’s antics are practically synonymous with headline-grabbing distractions at this point.

Wiles reiterated her stance, saying, “Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative and focused on our shared goals isn’t working in the West Wing.” For Musk, who has already been served his fair share of humble pies — notably during the Visa fiasco, which led him to vent frustrations through a pseudo account on X — this latest development seems like another reality check. It’s reportedly dawning on Musk just how little control he actually has, with even his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) now being ordered to report to Wiles.

Users on the Musk-owned social media platform X are already clowning him for this update, gleefully underlining that Musk won’t even have a direct line to the president and will instead have to report to Wiles.

Another joked that Musk now has something in common with Melania Trump.

One more chimed in with a sharp reminder: Elon Musk is not an elected official.

Could this just be another battle of egos among the powerful? It’s well known that President Trump does not like sharing the spotlight and will cut off anyone — no matter what they’ve given him in the past — if they so much as threaten his standing as the center of attention. Musk’s main undoing was clearly flirting with declarations from outsiders calling him “co-president” and undermining VP J.D. Vance.

Ultimately, though, Musk and the administration don’t appear to differ much ideologically. Wiles might be intent on cutting off distractions, but if the President himself remains focused on non-issues — like making Canada the 51st state — instead of addressing the economy he promised to fix, are we really supposed to believe they’re ridding themselves of distractions?

