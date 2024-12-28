‘Officially in a public meltdown’: Donald Trump cronies do the impossible and break Elon Musk as he threatens MAGA with a ‘war’

Donald Trump is not even in office yet, and Elon Musk is realizing how ignorant MAGA supporters can be. The topic of immigration made Elon take on the entire MAGA camp. And, when you are fighting Trump supporters, “public meltdown” is the expected outcome.

During The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon said, “Vote like your life depends on it.” Why did Elon say that? In his eyes, this election was the last chance to stop the Democrats from “legalizing illegals” to vote. That’s why Elon united with MAGA: illegal immigration and censorship. Little did Elon know that the MAGA camp wants no immigration at all, be it legal or illegal. So, when Trump loyalists got mad over Trump appointing an Indian-born venture capitalist, Sriram Krishnan, to be his AI policy advisor, Elon proclaimed “war” on all MAGA extremists.

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

The same man who said he’s buying Twitter to “help humanity” is now throwing slurs at the same people he campaigned with. Yes, Elon Musk is in meltdown mode, and yes, we are enjoying it. There’s a lot of infighting within the GOP recently, but Elon Musk saying “F*** YOURSELF” to MAGA hardlines may be the cherry on top.

Elon is now officially in a public meltdown.



It is hard to watch. And… delicious. pic.twitter.com/rgLuxie68A — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 28, 2024

I’m running out of popcorn🍿 pic.twitter.com/re0GpK4CMO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 28, 2024

But who are these MAGA hardliners that are making Elon punch the air? Which names come to mind when you hear “MAGA hardliners?” That’s right, Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz. Loomer said that Sriram Krishnan’s appointment to Trump’s AI team was “deeply disturbing,” and she also accused the Silicon Valley crew of “rewriting our immigration policy so they can have unlimited slave laborers from India and China.” What did Trump expect from the woman who convinced him to spread rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets? Elon, allegedly, responded with a suspension on Laura’s X account. Hear that? Elon, the free-speech absolutist, is now allegedly censoring people.

And why did Gaetz join this drama? Doesn’t he have an ethics report to worry about? Apparently not. He went on to say that Musk and his “tech-bro squad” are selling out American workers for foreign talent. In the meantime, Vivek Ramaswamy, the co-chair of the “Department of Government Efficiency,” decided to make things worse by saying that America’s culture caters to prom queens more than math Olympiad champs. What is going on with Republicans? Maybe they don’t have an enemy to unite against anymore, so they are just trigger-happy.

Where does Trump stand in all of this? Trump himself hasn’t offered an explanation on Elon’s meltdown—yet. Maybe he’s enjoying the show too much. After all, controversy never hurt Trump; it only draws more attention. Trump doesn’t have to say anything for us to know that he’s on Elon’s side. During his first presidency, Trump restricted H-1B visas as an attempt to appeal to working-class voters who believed immigrants were taking their jobs. But on his 2024 campaign trail, he changed his stance and repeatedly suggested that he’d be open to granting green cards to foreign graduates of U.S. universities. Does this make Trump supporters feel betrayed? After years of hearing “America First,” they now see Trump making friends with the same Silicon Valley people who talk about how important it is to import skilled labor.

So, what do we make of this “war?” Is the GOP infighting a prelude to the next four years? We hope so because there’s nothing more entertaining than Elon Musk losing his mind over MAGA’s idiocracy.

