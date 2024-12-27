‘This is anti-American behavior’: Elon Musk makes an enemy of a hardcore Donald Trump worshiper, takes away their ‘rights’ in retaliation 

Elon Musk seems to have crowned himself the makeshift gatekeeper of who gets to call America home and which laws should waltz through Congress. It’s a brash transformation that has ruffled more than a few feathers on the right — feathers that, let’s be honest, might have anticipated a bit of ruffling, but perhaps not to this extent.

The latest episode in this saga sees Musk clashing with a most fervent acolyte of Trumpism — none other than the indefatigable follower who has shadowed Trump’s every move since the last echo of the campaign trail faded. Musk recently expressed a yearning to flood the market with H-1B visas in an effort to import what he terms the “top” global talent into the U.S. tech industry. This move lit a fire under Laura Loomer and the right-wing crew, who see it as nothing less than a betrayal of the “America First” gospel.

BREAKING:



🚨🚨🚨@elonmusk has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China.



Looks like Elon Musk is going to be silencing me… pic.twitter.com/6hvTGCEZHw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2024

Loomer, not one to shy away from a fight, came out swinging with something rare for her: Facts. She pointed out that many of the Tesla roles Musk is earmarking for these mythical foreign geniuses are entry-level positions. Loomer further called Musk a “free speech fraud” for allegedly muffling her on his platform X.

She went on to say how Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program and that she supports his policy. Now, as one of his biggest cheerleaders, she’s being silenced by a tech billionaire for questioning the almighty Musk. Elon, clearly not a fan of being called out, retaliated by stripping Loomer of her verification badge. Some of Musk’s minions claimed it was because she changed her profile picture, but Loomer wasn’t buying it.

I mean right after @elonmusk called me a troll today, my account verification was taken away, my subscriptions were deactivated and I was banned from being able to buy premium even though I was already paying for premium.



Clearly retaliation. https://t.co/fVskKH9Trg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2024

In another X post, she shared screenshots of Elon’s tweets, saying, “Elon is now admitting it’s retaliation. ‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.’ He said, ‘yes.’ So calling out mass migration is ‘a stupid game’? So much for free speech. Quite totalitarian if you ask me.”

.@elonmusk is now admitting it’s retaliation.



“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”.



He said, “yes”.



So calling out mass migration is “a stupid game”?



So much for free speech. Quite totalitarian if you ask me. https://t.co/fZ1BR1sdoN pic.twitter.com/mLe1dde9Lg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2024

If Musk can play puppet master with his social media platform, what’s stopping him from playing god in real life? His recent antics suggest a guy who might just block his political foes on Twitter and in the halls of power if they step out of line.

Full censorship of my account simply because I called out H1B visas.



This is anti-American behavior by tech oligarchs.



What happened to free speech? https://t.co/oSdzlOwA0n — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2024

As for the MAGA faithful, they’re caught between a rock and a hard place. Trump, their fearless leader, might still be the face on the posters, but behind the scenes, there’s a growing sense that Musk might be steering the ship into uncharted waters. And with every controversial tweet Musk fires off, more of his conservative fans are starting to side-eye their one-time tech hero, wondering if he’s really the free speech crusader he claimed to be or just another Silicon Valley suit with a god complex. Bottom line? Musk’s latest power play might just backfire, leaving him with fewer allies in the Trump camp. And in the end, we, the common folks, are all just pawns in their sick little game, watching helplessly as they burn the world down and dance on the ashes.

