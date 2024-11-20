‘So close, yet so far’: Trump-voting goon nearly wraps his tiny brain around the concept of choice, but still misses the mark

MAGA logic is like a leaky faucet in a haunted house. It doesn’t work, and it’s mostly just there for the spooky noises. But what happens when the MAG-ick boomerangs right back at them? Well, buckle up — because it results in some rather revealing moments of cognitive dissonance.

This TikTok clip from @malelifeforces really hits the mark, zeroing in on the topic of body regulation — well, certain bodies, that is. The video features a MAGA-hat-wearing specimen who’s presented with a hypothetical bill proposing mandatory vasectomies for men when they reach the age of 18. The interviewer argues that this would save lives, just like the pro-life stance on abortion. The MAGA guy’s response? “No, that seems way excessive.”

The interviewer then points out that vasectomies are reversible, so men could still have kids later. “The government has the power to force you to do a surgery. Where does it end?” the MAGA guy whines. The interviewer, spotting the perfect opening, fires back, “You think it should be up to the individual to make a choice about their own body?” The MAGA guy then starts backpedaling, saying he doesn’t think the government should force people to do things against their will.

Hmm, if the MAGA crowd is so adamantly against government overreach, why do they seem to have no qualms about Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters, for instance, who’s on a sanctimonious crusade to cram the Bible down students’ throats in public schools? And let’s not ignore the MAGA cheer squad dreaming of a dictator to whip America into shape like a “good principal.” Plus, that disgusting declaration, “Your body, our choice.” Above all this, we have Trump and his minions pushing for a nationwide abortion ban — ah, “small government” indeed.

Self-reflection and introspection aren’t exactly the MAGA crowd’s forte, now are they? It’s almost as if they’ve constructed a “yuge” wall around their own minds, and logic and reason are the undocumented immigrants they’re determined to keep out at all costs. The TikTok community couldn’t help but react to the video.

One user commented, “He’s soooo close the logic is POUNDING ON THE DOOR.” Another highlighted the blinding cognitive dissonance on full display. Some questioned if the MAGA guy’s ears were even connected to his brain. Others suggested that they grasp logic, but simply don’t give a flying fig (of course they don’t, when they’re busy calling for the public execution of women). And one sharp-eyed observer noted, “It’s like we don’t even exist in their minds as human.”

It’s clear that People see the irony, even if our MAGA guy doesn’t. In the end, the red cap-wearing crowd’s reign of cognitive dissonance can’t last forever. Eventually, the weight of their own contradictions will come crashing down on them like a ton of red hats. And when that day comes, we’ll be there with our popcorn.

