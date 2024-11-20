‘What happened to separation of church and state?’: Parents and teachers despair as a MAGA maniac’s fantasy of forcing the Bible into classrooms is about to come true

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters is determined to fight the “Radical Left indoctrination” in his state’s classrooms, so, as a solution, he’s adamant on forcing students to read The Bible. And, as a bonus, watch a video of him praying for President-elect – and false idol he idolizes – Donald Trump.

“Our kids need to know the role that The Bible played in American History,” Walters said in an interview. While it is true that The Bible influenced the shaping of American society – as it did other Western nations, although its impact is still particularly felt in the U.S. – Walters is, I’d argue, purposefully neglecting to mention or consider how the U.S. government is, according to the Constitution, supposed to be secular and encourage the separation of religion and politics.

We are going to have Bibles in every classroom in Oklahoma. We will not stand by while the radical left fights to allow indoctrination in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/VK4E3atlAj — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) November 17, 2024

Furthermore, it’s not just any Bible that suits Walters. It can’t be downloaded online, borrowed from a library, or purchased for a modest price. It must be a leather-bound mashup of The King James’ version of The Bible featuring America’s Founding Documents. What Bible fits these specific requirements? Well, you’ve guessed it, it’s the $59.99 Trump-endorsed one.

For a variety of reasons, it is thus unsurprising that this announcement is sparking outrage, even among Christians who can see how this incentive clashes with First Amendment Rights.

Emboldened by the current Supreme Court and the upcoming Presidential Administration

There is no shortage of people who can perceive everything that is wrong with Ryan Walters’ measure. Many have reasonably argued that this should not be the top priority for a state whose public education rank is among the lowest of all 50 states. Judging by what he has been telling the media, Walters appears to believe that making the religious text mandatory in schools will solve this complex (and likely systemic) issue.

On November 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced the purchase of 500 Bibles. The announcement quotes Walters as saying:

“We are focused on ensuring we get Bibles available in every classroom in our state as quickly as we can. I will take every step possible to ensure Oklahoma students have the resources they need to fully understand American history. By acting now, Oklahoma is leading the country on a path toward greater focus on academic excellence by providing critical historical, cultural, and literary context for our students. We are not going to change our history, and the Bible is a major part of that.”

As LeenyBorg, the TikToker above, argues, Oklahoma teachers and schools were already allowed to teach the Bible and choose to include elective courses on Bible studies, as long as this decision still abided by First Amendment protections. However, with this, Walters is seeking to substitute what he views as the “Radical Left indoctrination” for religious indoctrination.

A Christian commenter under LeenyBorg’s video remarked: “As an Oklahoman Christian, this isn’t the way to go. Forcing it will just cause more to turn away. Also, not all teachers are Christian. This is why there are Christian schools.”

Under an ABC News TikTok on the matter, another netizen wrote: “Terrifying. Believe whatever you want, but don’t force me to believe the same thing. I believe it’s called freedom?”

Politicians like the Oklahoma State Superintendent seem to believe in freedom as long as it’s the freedom that protects their personal beliefs. While the Leftist “ideology” that Walters is so averse to is often based on tolerance and care for all – doesn’t the Bible have something to say about this? For instance, Luke 10:25–37? – the ideology that Walter’s Right is pushing is highly selective, only seeking to serve their own self-interest and myopic goals.

