Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump and Ryan Walters and the Bible
Screengrabs via Lee Greenwood/The Kevin Roberts Show/YouTube
Category:
Politics
News

‘A corrupt misuse of taxpayer funds’: An Oklahoma education official wants to put the Bible in schools and parents are like ‘we’re good’

"They're still gonna buy the Trump ones."
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 01:38 pm

Some lawmakers are trying to completely knock down the wall that should have remained unshakable between Church and State. Of course, if you were to ask them, that’s likely not how they will present their motivations.

Recommended Videos

One such politician is Republican state Superintendent Ryan Walters, the head of Oklahoma’s Education Department, who has partnered with the Heritage Foundation (the think tank behind Project 2025) on his mission to implement mandatory Bible studies in the state’s public schools. He and his supporters have either forgotten or not cared to remember the values embedded into the U.S. Constitution and reinforced in the laws present within the Oklahoma Constitution. Concerning the latter, Article 2, Section 5 in specific states:

“No public money or property shall ever be appropriated, applied, donated, or used, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit, or support of any sect, church, denomination, or system of religion, or for the use, benefit, or support of any priest, preacher, minister, or other religious teacher or dignitary, or sectarian institution as such.”

This year, Walters made it known that the state intended for all Oklahoma public schools to be required to teach their students the Bible. It is therefore ironic, if not almost paradoxical that, as it was reported on Oct. 4, 2024, Walters’ bid specifications state the chosen Bible version must include the Pledge of Allegiance and the U.S. Constitution. According to this logic, students, independent of religious beliefs, will have mandatory Bible studies imposed on them, and later learn in the U.S. Constitution that that’s unconstitutional, as the people behind this bid are trampling all over the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

Thankfully, a group of Oklahomans, including legitimately worried parents, said “nuh-uh” and took the matter to court.

Freedom of religion cannot exist without freedom from religion

In its bid, the Oklahoma Department of Education requested “the purchase of 55,000 King James Version Bibles with The United States Pledge of Allegiance, The U.S. Declaration of Independence, The U.S. Constitution, and The U.S. Bill of Rights documents included.”

People of fair intelligence looked at the proposal, scratched their heads, and likely took little time to realize what version of the Bible that is being sold out there fits the bill: The God Bless the USA Bible, which has been endorsed by none other than self-professed Bible-lover Donald Trump.

The description for one of the special editions of the $60 book reads: “This beautiful God Bless The USA Bible has been custom embossed to in remembrance of the day that God intervened during President Donald J. Trump’s assassination attempt.”

In response to this, and the fact that, on Sept. 26, Walters requested a whopping $3 million in funds to acquire these Bibles, thirty-two “parents, their minor children, teachers, and clergy” filed an application legally pushing back against Walters’ “Immediate Implementation of Foundational Texts in Curriculum” memorandum. The introduction to the petition reads:

“The Mandate interferes with the parents’ ability to direct the religious and moral upbringing of their children. The children themselves face coercive instruction on religion in their public schools that is contrary to their own beliefs. The teachers must present to their students religious doctrines to which the teachers and many students do not subscribe, or face losing their teaching licenses. And the spending of state funds to purchase Bibles diverts the tax payments of all the adult petitioners from proper uses to the support of a single religious tradition.”

Republicans often preach about freedom of choice, freedom of speech, and freedom for parents to have a say in their children’s education. One example is Governor Ron DeSantis’ “The Parental Rights in Education Act,” colloquially and rightfully known as the “Don’t Say Gay” Act. Therefore, it is fair to say that some Republicans like Walters and DeSantis are fine with parents having control over their children’s education as long as this education aligns with their own beliefs and worldview, everything else, is “dangerous ideology.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.