Kamala Harris had a one-word response to the idea that a bear-killing worms-for-brains should be in charge of women’s health

Kamala Harris needed just one word to shut down Donald Trump’s proposal to appoint RFK Jr. in charge of public health agencies should the former president secure a second term: “No.”

Recommended Videos

You don’t have to follow politics to see why Harris didn’t need to say much more. RFK Jr., a vocal critic of vaccines, has made claims linking modern health practices to chronic illnesses. He has a history of promoting anti-vaccine narratives through his organization, Children’s Health Defense. At first, RFJ Jr. was an independent candidate. But back in August, he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. So far, Kennedy has been lobbying to “make America healthy again.”

Kennedy’s big plans under Trump? Full “control” of major public health bodies. This includes the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and even the Department of Agriculture (USDA). If you think the idea of Elon Musk in government was bad, wait ’till you hear what Kennedy’s plan is. He has stated that Trump would allow him to “go wild on food” and “go wild on medicines.” Hard to believe, right? He said all of this during a New York Trump rally.

Trump’s team hasn’t confirmed specifics, but his campaign press secretary did release a statement explaining that Trump plans to collaborate with “passionate voices like RFK Jr.” Nothing to be scared about, right? Trump wouldn’t go as far as to appoint someone like Kennedy, given his insane stances and divisive history. Right? Well, on Monday, RFK Jr. said Trump promised him “control of the public health agencies.”

Anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. announces that Trump has “promised” him total “control” over America’s public health agencies if he wins pic.twitter.com/BRJceUzwVk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 30, 2024

Do we want to see someone as unhinged as Kennedy in charge of our public health bodies? We have to understand that Kennedy is not making these statements for publicity; he really believes in what he is saying. Think about it: how crazy do you have to be to be against vaccines? In his eyes, polio is nothing to be scared of — no need for vaccines. Let’s deal with a disease from the 1920s again. And if he has this stance on vaccines, what does this mean for abortion rights?

Harris warned us about the danger of RFK Jr. She posted the video of RFK Jr. announcing Trump’s promise and shared a fair warning: “Putting an anti-abortion conspiracy theorist in charge of our public health agencies says everything you need to know about how Donald Trump would govern. He is more unhinged than ever, and if he wins, he’ll have no one to hold him back.”

Trump understands that if he supports an outright federal ban on abortion, he will never win. No one in their right mind would vote for a candidate like that. So he changed his rhetoric and promised that abortion rights would be left to the states. But what stops Trump from banning abortion on a federal level once he wins? This is the true danger of another Trump term, and yet again, Kamala is here to warn us.

Trump Abortion Bans have had devastating consequences for women across America.



Donald Trump is the architect of this health care crisis. If elected, he will go even further to ban abortion nationwide and strip away reproductive freedom in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/eglE7Smdrr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2024

Let’s be real: even if Trump doesn’t ban abortion on a federal level, no one likes the idea of having to cross state lines for medical care (or worse, move to another state entirely) just because their state banned abortion. It’s stupid, and we have to stop this. Abortion is a right that every woman should have.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy