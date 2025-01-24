Marjorie Taylor Greene insists Dems are not ‘real Americans’ while losing her mind during childish interview

Marjorie Taylor Greene is fed up with the press and she isn’t afraid to show it with an unhinged rant calling out anyone who questioned the decision to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists. If only she would realize that the rest of us are fed up with her.

Footage posted to X by the Georgia representative herself shows Greene being cornered by a journalist who had the nerve to question her on her position on the pardoning of the criminals. Almost instantly Greene begins antagonizing the woman questioning her, asking if the January 6 was all she wanted to talk about, and accusing her of being ignorant for raising the question when she claims that Joe Biden got away with pardoning “rapers and killers and murderers.”

After 4 yrs, I’m fed up with Washington DC press.



Your assumptions are ignorant and you are absolutely disconnected and clueless about what is important in life and to Americans.



You have destroyed your credibility.



With social media like X, you can’t lie about me anymore. pic.twitter.com/mC1RXDfBcl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 23, 2025

From there things only get worse as Marjorie enters full on rant mode, spewing a torrent of crap that continues for a full three minutes – the journalist interviewing her is barely able to get a word in edgewise as Greene turns the air blue with cuss words that aren’t exactly becoming of a person in such a professional position. It’s a pretty tense encounter, and you can almost feel the regret that the interviewer likely felt for even engaging this deranged politician in conversation in the first place.

Greene accuses the “Democrat-run networks” of constantly talking about January 6th, which apparently proves that they “don’t give a s**t about real Americans.” In a recent interview, Donald Trump said he doesn’t care about the economy but sure, it’s the Democrats and the media who don’t care about the “real” Americans.

After the first minute, Greene’s inane ramblings start to sound like nails on a chalkboard and it becomes hard to even listen to what she’s saying. But in case you were wondering, she never really addresses the issue she’s being pressed on; she simply changes the subject and points the finger at another group to try and misdirect. She must have learned that move from Trump, as it’s one of his most frequently-used tactics to avoid answering a question.

Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that the insurrectionists are innocent

Greene has always peddled the conspiracy theory that the J-6ers, as she calls them, were peaceful protesters who were persecuted by the Biden administration for their support of Donald Trump. Over the last few years she has participated in numerous publicity stunts and staged weird photo ops with insurrectionists in order to present them as victims.

Many of her followers on X are equally deranged, sharing more conspiracy theories and outright denying that January 6th was an attempt at an insurrection.

The biggest thing for me and apparently for most voters, do not believe this was an Insurrection to begin with. The charges were over the top for politics, prosecutions were unfair for politics, and I am very happy these people were pardoned. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) January 23, 2025

Others thanked Greene for her continued support of the J-6ers.

MTG came to the gulag twice, thank you for supporting us when it was so unpopular! It was a pleasure meeting you. I will NEVER forget singing the anthem with you all. Tears streaming down my face. A special day for sure. Thank you. — Shane Jenkins | The Real J6 (@TheRealJ6Shane) January 23, 2025

It’s starting to feel like Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stupidity is contagious, somehow; people are starting not only to think like her, but also sound like her. She’s like an internet curse – every video you see her in, every tweet, and every picture shared lowers your IQ until one day, you wake up and find yourself agreeing with her, and that’s when you know your level of intelligence has reached rock bottom.

